What happened to Harrison Wagner? General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner's son found dead at 27

Actor Harrison Wagner, the son of Jack and Kristina Wagner, passed away at 27. On Monday morning, his body was found in a parking lot in Los Angeles, California.

Neither Jack nor his representative has commented anything on Harrison’s death. The story is still in development, and further details are yet to be revealed.

💐Ang💐 @afenuch I am absolutely heartbroken & sick over the loss of Harrison Wagner. My thoughts & prayers are with Peter, Kristina & Jack. Much love to them all #GH I am absolutely heartbroken & sick over the loss of Harrison Wagner. My thoughts & prayers are with Peter, Kristina & Jack. Much love to them all #GH https://t.co/2PnvBshQLX

Dr. James E. Olsson @DrJamesOlsson General Hospital Actor Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison, 27, Found Dead In Parking Lot...



The cause of his death is currently being investigated...



- Hollywood Life General Hospital Actor Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison, 27, Found Dead In Parking Lot... The cause of his death is currently being investigated...- Hollywood Life

Harrison Wagner’s cause of death explored

Harrison Wagner was announced dead in North Hollywood at 5:14 a.m. local time, and the cause of death remains unknown for now.

Although Harrison has struggled with addiction in the past, no one knows if that is linked to his death. His father once said that Harrison went missing for a week after a relapse in July 2016 and Jack tweeted at the time,

“I’m going to ask those who want to share their fears, addictions & struggles to do so w me via Twitter. We can face them 2gether, I’ll start.”

He said in another tweet that he fears for Harrison’s safety due to his personal struggles with drugs and alcohol when he was younger. Jack then informed his followers that he had heard from his son and wrote on Twitter,

“Harrisons been in touch. He’s 21 & in charge of his life, ty for the lv & prayers, please continue to share your struggles, it helps us all.”

In brief about Harrison Wagner

Details about Harrison Wagner's personal life are yet to be revealed (Image via harrisonwagner/Instagram)

Born in 1990, Harrison Wagner gained recognition as the son of General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner. According to his posts, he was active on Instagram with around 4,800 and had an interest in hiking, dogs, and the gym.

His last post was on May 22, 2022, where it appeared that he was sitting on a bench and staring into the distance while listening to music. Although his parents were famous actors, Harrison always kept himself out of the limelight.

He was employed as a Senior Financial Analyst – Global Balance Sheet and Cash Flow, Treasury at IBM. He was in a relationship with model and actress Sophia Bui.

About Kristina and Jack Wagner

Harrison’s parents appeared together on the popular soap opera General Hospital. They dated privately for some time, and Kristina eventually revealed her relationship with Jack alongside announcing her pregnancy in 1990.

Jack and Kristina tied the knot in December 1993. However, they filed for divorce in February 2001, mentioning irreconcilable differences. Although they reconciled in 2004, they separated again in 2005.

General Hospital is the world’s third longest-running scripted drama series in production after The Archers and Coronation Street.

It premiered on ABC on April 1, 1963, and won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series 14 times.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far