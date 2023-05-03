Episode 17 of Grey's Anatomy season 19 is expected to air on ABC on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). Despite Ellen Pompeo's departure midway through the current season, the show has continued to enjoy significant popularity among viewers.

The series chronicles the fascinating and dramatic lives of various doctors, interns, and nurses at a hospital, exploring the challenges they face at work as well as depicting how they deal with their personal lives. It is helmed by noted screenwriter Shonda Rhimes, who's known for Private Practice, Scandal, and many more.

ABC's Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 17 will focus on the intern program

A quick 30-second promo for Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 17 briefly depicts several dramatic moments from the new episode. Titled Come Fly With Me, the upcoming episode will focus on Teddy, who asks the team to gather around for an emergency meeting to discuss the new intern program at length.

Elsewhere, Link sets out to prepare for his first-ever surgery, but he continues to grapple with self-doubt and lack of confidence. Check out the synopsis of the new episode, shared by Rotten Tomatoes:

''Teddy calls an emergency meeting to discuss the intern program; Link wrestles with his own self-doubt as he preps for a massive surgery; Nick shares some much-needed guidance with a struggling Lucas.''

Apart from these details, not much is known regarding the plot of the new episode. The previous episode, titled Mama Who Bore Me, depicted Amelia's difficulties in dealing with her personal issues, which seem to be spilling into work.

As the story continues to get more interesting, it'll be fascinating to watch how the lives of the cast change this season. The popular series is considered to be one of the longest-running American TV series of all time, and it was recently announced that the show has been renewed for season 20.

A quick look at Grey's Anatomy plot and cast

Grey's Anatomy focuses on the lives of several doctors and other staff working at a hospital. Until midway through the ongoing season, Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey was the de facto protagonist of the show. It has now shifted to a more ensemble drama format, focusing extensively on multiple characters. Take a look at a short description of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''The medical drama series focuses on a group of doctors at a hospital in Seattle, including several who began their careers at the facility as interns. One of the doctors and the show's namesake, Meredith Grey, is the daughter of a famous surgeon.''

The description further reads,

''She struggles to maintain relationships with her colleagues, particularly the hospital's one-time chief of surgery, Richard Webber, due to a pre-existing relationship between them -- Webber and Meredith's mother had a personal relationship when Meredith was young.''

Ellen Pompeo has been brilliant throughout the show's run, and her performance was one of the defining elements of the show. The rest of the ensemble cast includes actors like Chandra Wilson, Kelly McCreary, and Kim Raver, among many more.

Don't forget to catch the latest episode of Grey's Anatomy season 19 on ABC on Wednesday, May 4, 2023.

