From plying his trade in the majors to starring on the big screen: The captivating story of John Beradino's 11 years in MLB and 111 acting credits

There have been many successful and interesting post-playing careers for ex-major leaguers, but perhaps none more than John Beradino. The native of Los Angeles, California, fulfilled the dreams of many around the world by not only making a living as a baseball player but also as an actor.

John Beradino, who passed away in 1996, lived a life that many can only fantasize about. Beradino played 11 seasons in major league baseball, which could have been longer had it not been for a three-year gap for military service during World War Two.

A middle infielder by trade, Beradino spent the majority of his time playing second base and shortstop for the St. Louis Browns, Cleveland Indians, and the Pittsburgh Pirates. While he was not known as a power-hitter, his best season arguably came in 1940 when he hit a career-high 16 home runs and 85 RBIs as a member of the St. Louis Browns.

In his third season after returning from World War Two, Beradino helped the Cleveland Indians defeat the Boston Braves to win the World Series, the only one of his career. After reaching the heights of the championship, Beradino's production began to dip, injuring his leg and ultimately being released by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1952.

"John Beradino is the only person who played on a baseball World Series Winning team---and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame--100 years as Dr Steve Hardy on GH" - @vridner

By 1952, Johnny Beradino was 35 years old and had already begun his second passion in life: acting.

John Beradino, Actor

By the time Beradino retired from the MLB in 1952, he already had five acting roles under his belt, including his first-ever performance as Trainer in 1948's The Winner's Circle. From then on, Beradino continued to pick up acting jobs, appearing in various films and television series, including Dragnet and The Lone Ranger.

"From People Magazine Special Issue #GH #GH60 YOGI BERRA as Dr. Lawrence Berra “The Baseball Hall of Famer and 10-time World Series champion (right, with John Beradino as Steve) took a swing at acting, playing a brain surgeon in 1963.” - @GenieIsGH55

His biggest break however came in 1963 when he landed the role of Dr. Steve Hardy in the hit soap opera General Hospital. As Hardy, the former Cleveland Indians infielder appeared in 1261 episodes from 1963 until his death in 1996.