Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from December 11 to 15

In Salem, things are about to get intense in Days of Our Lives. There's going to be a ton of suspense and plot twists coming up this week. Sloan will be making some sneaky moves and Lucas will be angry. Emotions will be all over the place as the characters deal with deception and complicated relationships.

Some big secrets are gonna come out and it's gonna cause a lot of drama and gossip. The middle of the week is going to be exciting with the Bistro reopening and some secret alliances possibly being exposed.

Thursday will bring some unexpected encounters and challenges, leading up to a crazy Friday with some major collisions and surprising revelations. The drama in Salem is gonna be off the charts and viewers are in for a wild ride.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 11 to 15

Monday, December 11: Sloan's machinations and Lucas's fury

(L) Sloan and (R) Lucas steer this episode (Image via Peacock)

In the exciting world of Days of Our Lives, Monday starts with Sloan showing off her talent for staying ahead of the game, smoothly getting in the middle of Eric and the truth. But here's the catch - Leo turns out to be yet another hurdle in the ongoing drama.

Meanwhile, Lucas, all fired up, lets his emotions loose, making things way more tense. Plus, Melinda gets caught up in some sketchy situation, possibly bumping into the wrong person.

Tuesday, December 12: Revelations and relationship woes

As the week goes on, Tuesday gets even more interesting. Sloan finds out that someone else knows the truth, making things even more complicated. And on top of that, EJ misreads someone's intentions and jumps to the wrong conclusion about someone who's just trying to do the right thing.

At the same time, people start gossiping about Chad and Stephanie's rocky relationship. Over in another part of Salem, Steve and Jada observe a sad anniversary, suggesting there may be some emotional changes happening on Days of Our Lives.

Wednesday, December 13: Bistro revelations and unexpected bonds

(L) Theresa and (R) Brady's relationship is pretty complicated (Image via Peacock)

During the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Ava is getting ready for the big reopening of the Bistro. At the same time, Chad finds out about some news that's gonna stir things up. Theresa and Brady have a complicated relationship going on, and she's getting closer to Alex.

Stephanie and Jada's day-drinking adventures are ramping up the tension as their hidden connection teeters on the brink of being found out. Chad and Everett unexpectedly run into each other, leading to a really important chat.

Thursday, December 14: Timely encounters and unforeseen challenges

In Thursday's Days of Our Lives episode, there's a bunch of lucky coincidences happening. John happens to be in Marlena's office at just the right moment to make a big discovery. Sarah and Xander end up crossing paths and dealing with their problems together.

At the same time, Chanel is worried about Paulina, but she doesn't realize there's a bigger issue with Holly. A delivery messes up Nicole and EJ's night, causing some unexpected problems on Days of Our Lives.

Friday, December 15: Fateful collisions and surprising awakenings

Nicole keeps hearing that her kid is missing (Image via Peacock)

The week ends with Days of Our Lives mixing fate into the story. Nicole, who keeps hearing that her child is gone, is about to come face to face with her supposedly dead child. Stephanie, waking up in a surprising bed, is dealing with the surprise of an unexpected meeting, going against what everyone expected.

As Days of Our Lives continues to reveal its complex relationships and surprising revelations, Friday's episode is set to deliver an exciting conclusion, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating what's next in Salem's captivating story.

Days of Our Lives is creating an exciting week full of surprises in Salem, and fans can catch it on Peacock for streaming.