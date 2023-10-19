Who is leaving Days of Our Lives in 2023? All comings and goings this year explained

The timeless soap opera Days of Our Lives, which debuted in 1965, has captivated audiences for a staggering 58 years. Over this extensive period, fans have had to bid farewell to numerous beloved characters, and 2023 is no exception to this tradition. As the seasons shift, so too does the cast of this iconic show.

This year, viewers can expect a series of significant departures and alterations, which will undoubtedly impact the long-standing soap opera. In this article, let us delve into the recent comings and goings within Days of Our Lives, shedding light on the changes that have been stirring the drama in Salem.

The evolving character landscape of Days of Our Lives

Springtime marked a season of goodbyes as several cast members decided to embark on new journeys. Camila Banus, who portrayed the fiery Gabi Hernandez, recently concluded her role. However, given the soap's advanced filming schedule, fans will witness Gabi's exit in late October or early November.

In an interview with The Wrap, Banus cited numerous changes at Days of Our Lives over the last few years, particularly the transition to Peacock. She saw these changes as a sign to embark on the next chapter in her life.

Meanwhile, Martha Madison, celebrated for her portrayal of Belle Black, chose to leave the show due to a perceived underutilization of her character. Belle's on-screen departure is anticipated around November or December. Another notable exit is Jen Lilley, who played Theresa Donovan.

Although the character will remain, Lilley's departure indicates an upcoming recasting, yet the specific timing remains undisclosed. The enigmatic departure of Aketra Sevillian, who breathed life into the character of Talia, has also sent ripples across the Days of Our Lives community.

Arianne Zucker and John Aniston on the show (Image via Peacock)

Social media posts hint at her departure from the Peacock soap opera. Meanwhile, uncertainty shrouds the futures of two other prominent cast members, Arianne Zucker, who starred with John Aniston at one time. Their presence on the show is still speculated, with no official confirmation. The year 2023 commenced with a heavy blow for the show's long-time viewers.

Departures shaking Days of Our Lives' Salem in 2023

Chandler Massey played Will Horton (Image via Peacock)

Chandler Massey, who had portrayed Will Horton since 2010, also left the show in 2023. The reasons behind his departure remain shrouded in mystery, but his final episode graced the screens in February 2023.

Finally, Zach Tinker, who donned the role of Sonny Kiriakis after joining the cast in 2022, took his leave after a brief stint. His exit was marked by a hopeful tone, expressing his desire to return to Salem in the future, a sentiment commonly associated with the fluid nature of soap operas.

Final thoughts

As we reflect on the tumultuous casting changes within Days of Our Lives in 2023, we realize these shifts have become integral to this time-honored soap opera's narrative. The show remains a dynamic canvas of characters coming and going, ensuring that fans are continually on the edge of their seats and looking forward to the unfolding plot.

In addition to these character departures, fans can find Days of Our Lives exclusively on Peacock following its transition from NBC to the streaming platform in September 2022.