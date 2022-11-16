Lifetime's latest Christmas flick, Sweet Navidad, is all set to premiere this Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 8/7c. With Camila Banus and Mark Hapka in titular roles, this sweet and romantic film circles around the popular phrase, "opposites attract."

The movie features Camila Banus as Carmen, an affable pastry chef. Donning the other chef’s hat is Mark Hapka as Jax, a perfectionist, to say the least. Sparks fly in the kitchen when both are forced to work together to come up with a special Christmas menu.

Here's the official synopsis of Sweet Navidad on Lifetime's website:

“Lovable pastry chef Carmen dreams of opening her own Puerto Rican-influenced bakery. When hotel owner Victor Flores discovers Carmen’s talents, he invites her to apply for a position as pastry chef for his hotel’s holiday gala. Knowing other applicants will have culinary-school backgrounds, as opposed to her homegrown skills, Carmen reluctantly applies.”

The synopsis further reads:

“When she is accepted, she’s paired with chef Jax to curate the perfect holiday menu. But the two do not mix well. Carmen is messy and cooks from the heart; Jax is a perfectionist fixated on technique. As they race against the clock to assemble their intricate holiday menu, sparks fly, and they realize they might have more to learn from one another than they initially thought.”

Besides Camila Banus and Mark Hapka, the incredible line-up of supporting cast includes David Fumero, Harrison Grant, and Terri Hoyos. Sweet Navidad s directed by Brittany Underwood, who is also a singer, producer, actor, and director. The movie is helmed by writer Cristina Boada, whose past works include The Endgame and Valley of the Boom.

Sweet Navidad is a sweet and heartwarming film perfect for this winter season: Let's get to know its cast

Camila Banus as Carmen

Carmen, played by Camila Banus in Sweet Navidad, aspires to open her own Puerto Rican bakery one day. Carmen is often marred by self-doubt because she doesn’t hold a professional baking degree. With support from friends and family, she finally applies for the position of pastry chef at the Christmas gala.

The 32-year-old American actress is best known for her roles in soap operas which include the super hit shows, Days of Our Lives (as Gabi Hernandez) and as Lola Montez/ Talia Shahid in One Life to Live. Some of her noteworthy films include Lenny the Wonder Dog, Wishin’ and Hopin’, Speak Now, Almost Amazing, Marigold the Matador, and Counterpunch.

Mark Hapka as Jax

Mark Hapka as the male protagonist in this upcoming Lifetime movie is as convincing as he can be. He inhabits the role of Chef Jax, who, as you might expect, prioritizes perfection above all else.

The charismatic 40-year-old has been in the news recently for his portrayal of Johnny Depp in Hot Take: The Depp Heard Trial, based on the controversial trial of Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard.

Mark started his film career after he bagged a role in James Franco’s film, Good Time Max. Coincidentally, Mark, like Camila, briefly appeared in Days of Our Lives, Hannah Montana, the television series.

Hapka's filmography includes a versatile list like 23 Blast, a sports drama film. In 2014, he was part of a science- horror flick called Allergist. He showed off his diverse range as an actor in the 2015, post-apocalyptic adventure movie, The Parallel.

Here's the trailer for Sweet Navidad to get you into the holiday mood

Sweet Navidad has ingredients that make for the perfect holiday viewing with friends, family, and loved ones. Made with love and served with a Christmas spirit, the trailer promises the movie to be a fun-filled ride that will make viewers smile.

Carmen reflects Camila's vivacious and charismatic personality, as shown in the preview. Chef Jax is not to be trifled with when it comes to his cooking abilities but lacks passion, which he discovers with the help of Camila.

With great chemistry, beautiful locations, and incredible food, Sweet Navidad is here to make the viewing experience even sweeter.

Sweet Navidad will be available for viewing on November 17, 2022, at 8/7c only on Lifetime.

