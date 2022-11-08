Christmas on Mistletoe Lake cast list: Genelle Williams, Corey Sevier, and others star in Lifetime movie

Lifetime will premiere several films ahead of Christmas this year, such as Christmas on Mistletoe Lake. The movie will follow the adventure of Reilly Shore (Genelle Williams), who picks a random spot on the map for an adventurous getaway every Christmas. This film will chronicle her journey to the quaint town of Mistletoe Lake, where she gets acquainted with twelve-year-old Emma and her father.

The synopsis for Christmas on Mistletoe Lake reads:

"Every Christmas, Reilly Shore picks a random spot on the map to take an adventurous trip. This year, that destination is the quaint hamlet of Mistletoe Lake. As she arrives, Reilly discovers that the town’s lone bed & breakfast is full due to the town’s annual Christmas Harbor Festival. When twelve-year-old Emma invites Reilly to stay on her dad’s boat, she learns that Emma’s dad Raymond Mitchell is selling his boat and can’t participate in the festival. Saddened, Emma enlists Reilly’s help to convince Raymond to enter into the festival so they can have one last perfect Christmas on Mistletoe Lake."

The film stars Genelle Williams, Corey Sevier, and Hattie Kragten, among others. It is directed by Robin Dunne. The film will premiere on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 8.00 pm EST. Ahead of the film's official debut, here are the cast members of Christmas on Mistletoe Lake.

Genelle Williams as Reilly Shore

Genelle Williams will play the character of Reilly Shore, an adventurous girl. Every Christmas, she points to a random point on the map and explores that location.

Williams, best known for her role as Kim Carlisle in Radio Free Roscoe, will try to get into the skin of this free-spirited girl. She started her career with Family's Radio Free Roscoe in 2002. Apart from her appearance on Cougar Radio, It's a Boy Girl Thing, and The Incredible Hulk, she has also been a notable part of Degrassi: The Next Generation. After a brief break in her career, Williams returned to acting in 2009.

Corey Sevier as Raymond Mitchell

Corey Sevier, best known for Summer of Monkeys, will portray Raymon Mitchell, the other lead of Christmas on Mistletoe Lake. Mitchell will be seen selling his boat off before the festival. Reilly and Ray's daughter will team up and try to stop Ray from doing this in the film.

Corey Sevier landed his first role as a seven-year-old in Family Pictures and subsequently went on to feature in several prominent shows and films, like Smallville, Motive, The Listener, Supernatural, The Jazzman, Conduct Unbecoming and Awaken, among many others.

Other cast members of Christmas on Mistletoe Lake

The other main character in the film is the teenage star Hattie Kragten. She will play the role of Ray's daughter, who invites Reilly to stay with them on the boat. Additional cast members include Brandon Ludwig, Jane Moffat, and Maher El Hares.

Christmas on Mistletoe Lake will premiere on November 10, 2022, on Lifetime. Do not miss it if you are a fan of heart-warming holiday movies.

