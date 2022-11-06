The upcoming Lifetime film, Well Suited for Christmas, will premiere on the channel on Sunday, November 6, 2022. The film revolves around a fashion designer who enters a design competition, following which her life changes in unexpected ways.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Lifetime:

''Fashion designer Rachel Rocca (Mercedes de la Zerda) lands a spot in a design competition to create a tuxedo for one of the city’s most eligible bachelors, Brett Stone (Franco Lo Presti), for a Christmas charity gala. As Rachel begins to unthread his well-spun public image, she discovers the true reason behind his Christmas charity, and they find themselves falling in love.''

The movie features Mercedes de la Zerda and Franco Lo Presti in the lead roles, with many others playing important supporting roles. Well Suited for Christmas is helmed by Michelle Ouellet, based on a script by W. Stewart.

Lifetime's Well Suited for Christmas cast: Mercedes de la Zerda and Franco Lo Presti star opposite each other

1) Mercedes de la Zerda as Rachel Rocca

Mercedes de la Zerda plays the lead role of Rachel Rocca in Lifetime's Well Suited for Christmas. She looks phenomenal in the trailer, capturing her character's liveliness and enthusiasm with remarkable ease.

Apart from Well Suited for Christmas, Mercedes de la Zerda is known for films like Alpha, Christmas Encore, and War for the Planet of the Apes, to name a few.

2) Franco Lo Presti as Brett Stone

Actor Franco Lo Presti essays the character of Brett Stone in the movie. Brett is the handsome bachelor for whom Rachel has to design a tuxedo and in the process, ends up falling for him. Lo Presti looks impressive in the film's trailer as he embodies his character's raw charisma and charm perfectly.

Lo Presti has appeared in movies like 14 Love Letters, From the Vine, and Snowbound for Christmas, to name a few.

3) Lara Amersey as Dhruvi Patel

Lara Amersey dons the role of Dhruvi Patel in Well Suited for Christmas. Details about her role have not been revealed at this point.

Amersey's other acting credits include Deadly Mom Retreat, Love's Sweet Recipe, and My Mother's Killer Boyfriend, among many others.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie features several others in key supporting/minor roles like:

Stephanie Herrera as Marci Rocca

Xavier Sotelo as Tomas Rocca

Pierre Simpson as Atticus Winters

Alireza Shojaei as Marc Nielson

Gabriel Hudson as DeMario Truitt

The trailer of the film gives us a glimpse of Rachel's exciting life as she enters a design competition where she has to design a tuxedo for a handsome young man. De la Zerda and Lo Presti share impeccable onscreen chemistry and fans can expect them to deliver memorable performances in the movie.

Overall, the trailer has a fun, lighthearted tone that would make for a lovely holiday movie similar to Lifetime's Merry Swissmas, which premiered on the channel on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

You can watch Lifetime's upcoming Christmas flick on the channel on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

