Love's Sweet Recipe cast list: Megan Hutchings, Damon Runyan, and others star in UP tv film

UP tv's upcoming romantic drama, Love's Sweet Recipe, will arrive on the network on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The film tells the story of a young woman who, after her father's death, takes on his restaurant business. She later unexpectedly falls in love with her childhood friend.

Here's the official synopsis as per UP tv:

''After the passing of her father, Chef Courtney works to keep his restaurant from running into the ground. With the help of her childhood friend, Jake, and armed with a family heirloom her father left behind called the “Rule Book of Love,” Courtney also finds love in the place she least expects.''

The movie was released in the Netherlands on May 16, 2021, and is now all set to air on UP tv. The film stars Megan Hutchings and Damon Runyan, among others, in key roles.

Read on to learn more details about the cast of the UP tv film.

UP tv's Love's Sweet Recipe cast: Megan Hutchings and others star in new romantic drama

1) Megan Hutchings as Courtney Preston

Actress Megan Hutchings plays the lead role of Courtney Preston in Love's Sweet Recipe. In the film's preview shared by UP tv, Hutchings looks hilarious and charming in an awkward interaction with her childhood friend, whom she hasn't met in years. Viewers can look forward to an entertaining performance from the actress. Apart from Love's Sweet Recipe, Preston is known for her work in Reign, In Contempt, and The L.A. Complex.

2) Damon Runyan as Jake Turner

In the film, Damon Runyan stars as Courtney's childhood friend, Jake Turner. Runyan looks quite impressive in the film's preview and shares great onscreen chemistry with his co-star Megan Hutchings. Runyan is best known for his appearances in Gangland: Undercover, Degrassi: The Next Generation, and Star Trek: Discovery.

3) Michael Brown as Greg

Actor Michael Brown appears in the role of Greg in Love's Sweet Recipe. Not many details about his character are known at this point. Before this, Brown appeared in popular TV series such as Straight Up!, Killjoys, Degrassi: Next Class, and Shoot the Messenger, to name a few. His notable film credits include Fight, The Thing, and Sadie's Last Days on Earth.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the movie also features several others in prominent supporting roles, including:

Rosemary Dunsmore as Rosie

Michael Copeman as Ted Wilcox

Michael Boisvert as Nick

Lara Amersey as Jess

Kaleb Alexander as William Porter

The film is directed by Virginia Abramovich from a script penned by John Dion.

A quick look at Love's Sweet Recipe's plot

The film focuses on a young woman named Courtney, who manages her late father's restaurant business. She unexpectedly meets her childhood friend and falls in love with him. The preview of the film shared by UP tv showcases a funny and awkward conversation between Jake, his friend, and Courtney. Jake introduces himself, but Courtney doesn't recognize him.

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a charming, lighthearted romcom, similar in tone to the network's other popular flicks like The Engagement Back-Up, Sweet as Pie, and Finding Love in Big Sky.

You can watch Love's Sweet Recipe on UP tv on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

