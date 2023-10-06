Fact check: Is Xander leaving Days of Our Lives? Explained

In the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives, there was a lot going on, particularly in the romantic life of Xander Kiriakis and Chloe Lane. Xander hoped to marry the latter, but Chloe started doubting her feelings for him after encountering Philip.

The episodes also showed how Philip talked to Rex about his seriousness concerning a future with Chloe and admitted that he faltered the last time they were together. He did not want his chances with Chloe to go south.

On the other hand, EJ intended to kill Xander and plotted the same. Both these arcs combined gave rise to a doubt: Is Xander leaving Days of Our Lives? The straight answer is no; there is nothing official on that front.

Xander in the recent episodes of Days of Our Lives

Things were going smoothly between Xander and Chloe in Days of Our Lives after she fell for his passionate charm in June. They started living together and also started planning a future together.

Of course, Xander’s paternity suit and custody fight against Sarah Horton Brady for their daughter, Victoria Horton, might be like a thorn in their path, but Chloe did not let that matter bother her much.

That was until she met her former partner, Philip, again. That one meeting commenced a rollercoaster ride for Chloe, and eventually, she decided to split with Xander and give Philip another chance. While this surely broke Xander’s heart, he has a danger looming, which he is not even aware of.

EJ calls upon Bronson and asks him to kill Xander. This is because he thinks Xander and Ava are responsible for his mother Susan’s death. Bronson masks himself as a utility worker and knocks on Xander’s door.

After he is in, Rex gets a text from “Xander,” which was actually sent by Bronson. Rex’s involvement comes since Bronson and EJ planned to frame Rex for it. Rex, who is dating Sarah now, also hates Xander as much as EJ does.

When Rex arrives, Bronson cocks his gun and is about to shoot Xander. The combination of Xander’s romantic life receiving a heavy blow and the peril to his life paves the way to the pertinent question of his character leaving the long-running soap opera.

However, that doubt got turned off quickly in the October 5 episode of Days of Our Lives, which showed EJ rushing to Xander’s to stop Bronson from carrying out the kill since Susan is alive. Xander gets saved, and now he wants to fight for Victoria’s full custody. Meanwhile, Chloe asks Philip if they can work something out together in New York.

Days of Our Lives airs its next episode on Friday, October 6.