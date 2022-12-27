Explored: John Aniston's final episode in Days of Our Lives

Since John Aniston's death last month, his iconic character from the sitcom Days of Our Lives has now departed the show. The makers paid a heartfelt tribute to the veteran star in their Monday, December 26, episode.

John Aniston, the father of Friends star Jennifer Aniston, left an indelible mark as Victor Kiriakis on the show. He played the Salem resident’s character for 37 years, periodically, for which he also received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination in 2017.

The December 26 episode of Days of Our Lives was John Aniston’s last appearance, and the team attached to the series made sure that their star was paid a rich homage. A montage featuring Aniston’s moments was probably the highlight of the episode.

Aniston was of 89 when he died on November 11. Jennifer announced the news through an Instagram post on November 14.

How did the Days of Our Lives team pay tribute to John Aniston?

In his swansong episode, viewers saw Aniston’s crime boss Kiriakis in his usual, unpredictable form. The tribute episode showed Salem celebrating Christmas, and on this occasion, Kiriakis' nephew Sonny (Zach Tinker) invited his ex-spouse Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart).

This infuriates Kiriakis, and he threatens to throw Leo “on your sugar plum a**.” He also chastises Sonny for bringing in the “man who blackmailed you into your marriage” and scolds Leo for “wearing baby jam jams.”

Sonny finally stands up to Kiriakis despite a threat from the latter to throw him out of Titan Industries. In the end, the eccentric veteran forgives Sonny and casually says, “I changed my mind because I have a heart of gold.”

The montage capturing Aniston’s moments on Days of Our Lives followed, becoming the most emotional point in the episode, after which Kiriakis sailed away aboard a yacht named Victor.

John Aniston began his acting career in 1962

Born in Chania, Greece, John Aniston began his acting career in 1962 with the 87th Precinct episode, New Man in the Precinct. Small appearances followed until he landed on Days of Our Lives, where he acted in over 3,700 episodes.

Love of Life was his other major project, in which he played Eddie Aleata. His next big series was the animated show, Inhumanoids, where he appeared in 27 episodes as Dr. Marcus Capello/Captain Action.

In 1986, he won the Soap Opera Digest Award for his Days of Our Lives stint and the Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this year. Interestingly, he received the award from his daughter, Jennifer Aniston. In her speech, the actress joked that her father acted in “nearly every soap opera imaginable.” She added:

“For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships, and thrilled millions of fans around the world. His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement.”

“You always had perfect timing”: Jennifer Aniston in her tribute post

On November 14, Jennifer took to Instagram to announce her father's demise. Sharing her grief, she wrote:

“Sweet papa…John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now.”

Wrapping up her post, she wrote,

“I’ll love you till the end of time.”

Aniston divorced Jennifer’s mother, Nancy Dow, in 1980 and married his Love of Life co-star Sherry Rooney in 1984. Aniston and Rooney have a son named Alexander.

Poll : 0 votes