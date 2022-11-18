5 best John Aniston movies and shows to watch

The film industry suffered a humungous loss following the death of veteran actor John Aniston last Friday, on November 11, 2022. The actor died at the age of 89, after dedicating more than half a century to the industry. Aniston has left a legacy of iconic work in his long-standing career.

John Aniston was primarily known for the roles he portrayed in numerous television series since the late 1960s. However, he had also worked in television films, mostly playing supporting roles. While the newer generation may not have heard much about John Aniston, they are sure to have heard of his daughter, Jennifer Aniston, star of The Morning Show and F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

In the wake of his death, we explore the best John Aniston starrers that you should watch to celebrate the life he spent and his contributions to the industry.

Days of Our Lives, Return to Zero and more - 5 of the best titles which starred John Aniston

1) Days of Our lives

Days of Our Lives is one of the most popular American soap operas which has been running for over 65 years. Over its long history, the series has almost become part of a cultural phenomenon being aired every Sunday as a daytime series. Created by Ted and Betty Corday, the show first aired on November 8, 1965 and is currently in its 58th season, with another season already green-lit for production.

Days of Our Lives combines the elements of a hospital soap and a family drama into one. The storyline revolves around middle and upper class professionals belonging to prime families in the fictional, Illinois-based city of Salem. The series has received multiple Daytime Emmy Awards and is still going strong, with a foreseeable future till 2023.

John Aniston has played multiple characters under the banner. He first appeared on Days of Our Lives in 1969 and stayed for a year as Dr. Eric Richards before moving on to work on Love of Life (1975) and Search for Tomorrow (1980-84). He then returned to the cast of Days in 1985 as Victor Kiriakis, a mobster based out of Salem. Aniston had been playing the character intermittently for over 35 years, and the last episode with him playing Kiriakis is set to air on December 26, 2022.

2) Cold Case

Cold Case is a police procedural drama from the house of CBS that ran on network TV between 2003 and 2010. The series aired seven seasons with a total of 156 episodes with each new season releasing in the fall of every year. The series was created by Meredith Steihm and starred Kathryn Morris, Justin Chambers and Danny Pino in lead roles.

Cold Case is set in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and follows a fictional special unit of law enforcement who specializes in unresolved cases that are pending discoveries of new evidence. Assisted by Lt. John Stillman, Detective Lilly Rush is a homicide detective who works on cases that have remained unresolved and uncovers the mysteries behind them.

John Aniston appeared on the last season of the series, in 2009, in the fifth episode as Herbert "Wolf" James. The episode follows a case of the disappearance and murder of a young female pilot that took place back in 1944. With evidence of the plane being sabotaged, the team investigates the personnel on base to figure out the truth. Aniston plays the antagonist who finally gets caught for the crime he committed years ago.

3) Sands of Oblivion

Sands of Oblivion is a fantasy action adventure movie made for TV, from the house of Sci-Fi Channel, that was released in 2007. The film was directed by David Flores and featured stars like Morena Baccarin, Adam Baldwin, George Kennedy, Richard Kind and others.

The film revolves around a prop that was used in the 1923 classic by Cecile B. Demile, The Ten Commandments. The story poses the prop as a real artifact with cursed powers which was lost among the debris left behind by a bulldozed cinema set in the Californian desert. When it resurfaces in the modern era, it brings along chaos and death and unleashes the mysterious powers of an ancient Egyptian god.

John Aniston plays the character Nigel Barrington, a caretaker of the DeMille Museum who helps defeat the monster.

4) Mad Men

Created by Matthew Weiner, Mad Men is a period drama from the house of Lionsgate Entertainment. The series aired on AMC from 2007 to 2015 and had seven seasons, with a total of 92 episodes. It starred some prominent actors like Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, January Jones, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery and more.

Set in 1960s, the series follows a group of leading professionals at a premiere advertising agency in New York City. The protagonist of the series is Don Draper, the charismatic creative director of Sterling Cooper, who is widely considered a genius among the advertising world. Mad Men tells the story of his genius and later his decline in the backdrop of the transitory phase of the United States between the 1960s and 1970s. It also focusses on the lives of people in Draper's personal and professional lives.

John Aniston appeared in their fourth season, in an episode called 'Waldorf Stories.' He plays the character of Wallace Harriman, the presenter for the Clio Award Ceremony.

5) Return to Zero

Return to Zero is a 2014 gut wrenching drama written and directed by Sean Hanish. The film stars Minnie Driver and Paul Adelstein in the lead roles with Alfred Molina, Connie Nielsen, Kathy Baker and Peter Jason in supporting roles. The film was based off the lives of creator Sean Hanish and his wife, who lost their child in the womb.

Return to Zero follows Aaron and Maggie Royal as they prepare to bring their first child into the world. But their lives are torn apart when they discover that their unborn baby has died just a few days before it was due. It is a deeply moving and impactful movie revolving around the concept of loss and acceptance. The film depicts the journey the couple go through and the final unexpected surprise that once again shines a ray of hope in their lives.

John Aniston plays a character called Ned.

