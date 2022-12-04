GAC Family's new Christmas movie, B&B Merry, is all set to premiere on the channel on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

The film tells the story of a travel blogger who goes to a small town where she's invited for a bed and breakfast. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per GAC Family:

''Renowned luxury travel blogger, Tracey Moore, is invited to a Christmastime getaway in exchange for a review of a smalltown B&B. Despite her initial reservations, she finds herself wanting to help the small business… and falling for the owner’s handsome son, Graham.''

The movie features Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch in the lead roles along with numerous others playing key supporting roles. It is directed by Paula Elle and written by Hayley Carr and Guy Yosub.

GAC Family's B&B Merry cast: Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch star opposite each other

1) Jen Lilley as Tracey Wise

Jen Lilley stars in the lead role as Tracey Wise in B&B Merry. She's a travel blogger who goes to a small B&B to do a review piece. Lilley looks quite impressive in the movie's official preview and promises to deliver a memorable performance in the movie.

Apart from B&B Merry, Jen Lilley is best known for her performances in General Hospital, The Artist, and Days of Our Lives, to name a few.

2) Jesse Hutch as Graham

Jesse Hutch portrays the character of Graham in the upcoming holiday movie. Graham is the owner of the bed and breakfast place that Tracey visits. Hutch looks equally impressive in the film's preview, and fans can look forward to a charming performance from the actor.

Jesse Hutch's other notable film and TV acting credits include Arrow, Batwoman, American Dreams, Christmas in Toyland, and many more.

3) Nick Preston as Mark

Actor Nick Preston plays the role of Mark in B&B Merry. Apart from that, details about his character have not been revealed at this point. Preston has reportedly previously appeared in films and shows like Netflix's Maid, Residents of Arcadia, and Vineyard Romance, to name a few.

Details about the rest of the supporting cast are currently being kept under tight wraps by the makers.

GAC Family dropped the official preview for the film on November 30, 2022, and it offers a sneak peek into protagonist Tracey Wise's exciting and eventful life. As she goes to a small town B&B for a review, she gradually gets attached to the place and decides to help the business owners.

What makes things complicated is that the B&B is struggling to compete with a nearby hotel. In the process of helping the business, Tracey also gets attracted to the place's owner, a man named Graham, and ultimately ends up falling in love with him.

The preview establishes the crux of the storyline but does not reveal too many details that could ruin the fans' viewing experience. Based on the synopsis and preview, fans can look forward to a heartwarming and lighthearted holiday rom-com full of lively and enthusiastic characters.

Don't forget to catch B&B Merry on GAC Family on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

