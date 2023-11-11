Why did Arianne Zucker leave Days of Our Lives? The surprise exit of the actor explained

For die-hard fans of NBC's long-running soap opera, Days of Our Lives, the sudden departure of Arianne Zucker, who played the much-loved character Nicole Walker for an impressive 18 years, came as a surprising twist in the show's storyline.

When her contract ended in April 2017, loyal viewers were hit with a heartfelt goodbye that they didn't see coming. However, Zucker's decision to leave the show wasn't a rash choice, but rather the result of some soul-searching that had been going on for two years.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Zucker talked about her thoughts, acknowledging the many talented actors who were eager to take on her role, while also expressing her desire for personal and professional growth. The actress saw it as the perfect opportunity to say goodbye to Salem.

Why did Arianne Zucker leave Days of Our Lives?

Nicole Walker, played by Arianne Zucker for over 20 years, went through a fascinating transformation from a scheming villain to a beloved hero. Along the way, viewers saw her go through difficult relationships, devastating miscarriages, and thrilling adventures, all brilliantly acted by Zucker.

Her amazing performances not only made Nicole a memorable part of soap opera's history, but also earned Zucker three Daytime Emmy nominations.

Nicole Walker's journey on Days of Our Lives

Nicole's story has been a wild ride of marriages, heartbreaks, and all kinds of drama. Her love life was a whirlwind, with marriages to Trent Robbins, Lucas Horton, Victor Kiriakis, EJ DiMera, and Rafe Hernandez.

Being a mom was a big part of her journey, as she navigated the challenges of raising two kids: Daniel Rafael DiMera with EJ DiMera and Holly Jonas with Daniel.

One of the juiciest storylines was when Nicole went all out and switched babies at the clinic, pretending Sami's kid was hers and giving her the name Sydney. It made Nicole's character more interesting as she dealt with all these moral dilemmas. The heartbreak hit its peak when Daniel Jonas tragically died.

Nicole's character followed the villain-to-hero arc (Image via NBC)

After she left, Arianne Zucker came back for a bit in 2018, much to the delight of fans. But her comeback in 2019, when it turned out that Nicole was Kristen in disguise, was unexpected.

Zucker's talent for effortlessly switching between characters showed off her acting skills.

About a month before her Days of Our Lives contract expired in April 2017, Zucker told Soap Opera Digest:

"Two years ago, I was contemplating making the shift. I know there are a thousand girls who would take my job in a second, for me, it is my time to go."

With all the surprising twists and turns in Nicole's storyline and Zucker's amazing acting, she has made a lasting impression on fans.

Days of Our Lives airs on NBC.