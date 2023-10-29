5 pro ice hockey players who tragically died within last 12 months, ft Adam Johnson

The world of ice hockey has seen its fair share of both triumphant and heartbreaking moments. Over the course of the last 12 months, a number of promising and accomplished players departed from the sport prematurely, leaving their fans and fellow athletes in a state of mourning.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at five professional ice hockey players who tragically passed away within the last year.

#5. Tragic Incident Claims the Life of Hockey Player Adam Johnson

Adam Johnson, a 29-year-old hockey player, died tragically on October 28, 2023, as a result of a freak accident during the game. His death was caused by a throat-cutting injury from a skate. This unfortunate incident occurred while he was actively participating in a hockey match.

He notably played in 13 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins between 2018 and 2020, which indicated his presence and contribution within the NHL. However, at the time of his tragic accident, he was pursuing his passion for the sport while representing the Nottingham Panthers in the EIHL, the Elite Ice Hockey League.

#4. Rodion Amirov

Rodion Amirov, a talented young ice hockey player from Russia, had a promising future ahead of him in the world of ice hockey. At 21, his journey took an unfortunate turn when he succumbed to a brain tumor in August 2023. This devastating cause of death abruptly halted a promising career that began when he was selected 15th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Amirov's skills and potential were evident throughout his career. Between 2019 and 2021, he played a total of 70 games for Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

#3. Mike Hammond

On July 19, 2023, at the age of 33, Mike Hammond's promising journey as a professional athlete came to a tragic end due to a fatal car crash. Hailing from Great Britain, he was not only a dedicated player but also a representative of his nation on the international stage.

Mike Hammond's impact on the ice was particularly significant as he played 34 games with the Great Britain national team.

#2. Dale Harrop

On December 17, 2022, the world of ice hockey lost a dedicated and adventurous athlete, Dale Harrop. At the age of 33, Dale's life was tragically cut short in a surfing accident that resulted in drowning.

Hailing from New Zealand, Dale's love for the water was evident not only in his passion for surfing but also in his contributions to the world of sport. Dale Harrop made his mark in the NZIHL, where he played for both the Canterbury Red Devils and the West Auckland Admirals.

#1. Young Ice Hockey Talent Abakar Kazbekov's Promising Career Cut Short by Tragic Incident

On December 17, 2022, Abakar Kazbekov, an 18-year-old Russian ice hockey star, fell from a window, terminating his bright career. He played for the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League and was the first overall pick in the 2021 OHL Under-18 Priority Selection, showcasing his exceptional potential.