5 Harry Potter actors who are no more

One of the things that made the Harry Potter movies so enchanting was the characters brought to life by the talented actors. While the extravagant sets and magical beasts played a huge role in bringing the magic to the audience, it was the actors and their talent that delivered the entire package in a seamlessly.

It has now been over a decade since the original film series came to an end. Just the way the pages of the novels have yellowed with time, some of the actors who brought life to the characters have passed away, leaving us to remember their contributions to the wizarding world.

Robbie Coltrane, and 4 other notable actors from the Harry Potter cast who have passed away

1) Michael Gambon - Dumbledore

Michael Gambon (Image via Getty)

Michael Gambon brought to life the character of our beloved Headmaster at Hogwarts, Professor Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore, the man who single-handedly planned the demise of the Dark Lord Voldemort.

Sir Michael John Gambon was an actor of Irish-English descent born in the suburbs of 1940 Dublin, Ireland to Mary and Edward Gambon. They moved to London in 1946, and Michael was became a British citizen soon after.

After studying for and becoming an engineering technician, Gambon lied his way into Gate Theatre in Dublin with a falsified CV.

Gambon had been a thespian ever since, his most prominent roles being in the plays written by Shakespeare and Harold Pinter. He also appeared in multiple notable films during his career that spanned over a half decade.

Some of the most prominent films that he starred in are The King's Speech, Gosford Park, The Insider and more.

However, his role as Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film series is undoubtedly what he will be remembered for. The role was initially given to Richard Harris, who died in 2002 and passed on the mantle to Gambon.

Michael Gambon passed away on September 27, 2023, at the age of 82 after suffering from pneumonia.

2) Alan Rickman - Severus Snape

Alan Rickman (Image via Getty)

Alan Rickman played the character of Severus Snape, the despicable Defence Against the Dark Arts professor at Hogwarts who went on to become one of the most loved and pitied characters by the end of the series.

Alan Sidney Patrick Rickman was an English actor-director born in 1946 London to mother, Margaret Doreen Rose, and father, Bernard William Rickman.

He did not come from a very well-to-do family, but was gifted with exceptional artistic talent from a young age. Even his iconic deep and low voice came from a tight jaw that he was born with.

Rickman entered the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, from where he graduated in 1974 and went on to work in theater before appearing on TV and films since early 80s.

His first role in a movie came in the form of the lead antagonist, Hans Gruber, in Bruce Willis' 1988 action flick, Die Hard.

With a name made for himself, Rickman went on to appear in multiple notable titles during his career like Truly, Madly, Deeply, Sense and Sensibility, and more.

However, his portrayal of Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series was undoubtedly the defining moment of his career.

Alan Rickman died of pancreatic cancer on January 14, 2016, at the age of 69.

3) Robbie Coltrane - Rubeus Hagrid

Robbie Coltrane (Image via Getty)

Robbie Coltrane played the role of Rubeus Hagrid, the warm-hearted half-giant gamekeeper and groundskeeper of Hogwarts, who loved Harry from the bottom of his heart.

Born Anthony Robert McMillan, Robbie Coltrane was a celebrated Scottish actor. He was born in 1950 in Rutherglen, Scotland to Jean Ross Howie and Ian Baxter McMillan. With an interest in the arts from an early age, Coltrane finally moved to acting in theater in his twenties.

His innate talent for comedy got him spots on TV shows like The Comic Strip Presents, Alfresco, Tutti Frutti and more, quickly after he appeared on the theater stage. Coltrane also found himself appearing in noteworthy films like Flash Gordon (1980), Mona Lisa (1986), GoldenEye (1995), Ocean's Twelve (2004) and more.

In 2006, Coltrane was appointed as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II for his contributions. He had also won multiple prestigious accolades during his career, and will always be remembered for his career-defining role of Rubeus Hagrid.

Robbie Coltrane passed away on October 14, 2022, at the age of 72.

4) Richard Griffiths - Vernon Dursley

Richard Griffiths (Image via Getty)

Richard Griffiths portrayed the character of Vernon Dursley, the patriarch of the Dursley household who raised Harry after his parents' death.

Richard Thomas Griffiths was an English actor born in 1947 Yorkshire, England, to Jane and Thomas Griffiths. With a not-so-smooth childhood, he tried to run away from home multiple times and even dropped out of school to start working for a while.

However, once he took a class in drama, he never looked back.

During his career that spanned over 40 years, Griffiths participated in theater, films as well as TV. Some of his most prominent works have been in plays like The History Boy (2004-06) and Equus (2008-09), films like Withnail and I (1987) and Chariots of Fire (1981) and TV series like Pie in the Sky and more.

He has even won multiple prestigious accolades for his work, including a Tony and Olivier Award.

Richard Griffiths passed away on March 28, 2013 after suffering from complications following a heart surgery.

5) John Hurt - Garrick Ollivander

John Hurt (Image via Getty)

John Hurt is the actor who portrayed the character of Garrick Ollivander, the proprietor of the wand shop on Diagon Alley, Ollivanders. He was the one who gave Harry his frist wand, the twin brother of the wand that Lord Voldemort used to carry.

Sir John Vincent Hurt was born in 1940 Derbyshire, England, to Phyllis and Arnold Herbert Hurt. With a career spanning over 50 years, Hurt worked in some extremely notable films and garnered acclaim as one of the finest actors in the country.

Alongside the numerous accolades he won, in 2015, Hurt even received Knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II.

Some of his most noteworthy works have been in films like Midnight Express (1978), The Elephant Man (1980), V for Vendetta (2005) and Snowpiercer (2013) alongside others. And his role as Mr. Ollivander, the wand-maker, is undoubtedly among his most notable ones.

Sir John Hurt passed away on January 25, 2017, years after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

These were some of the most prominent actors from the extensive cast list of the Harry Potter film series who have passed away.