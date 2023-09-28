How did Michael Gambon die? Health issues explored as Harry Potter star dies aged 82

Sir Michael Gambon, the Irish-English actor, passed away at the age of 82 on September 28, 2023. He died peacefully in the hospital in the presence of his wife, Anne Miller, and son Fergus Gambon.

The actor was known and beloved by his younger audience as Dumbledore from the Harry Potter movie franchise. His publicist Clair Dobbs said in a statement to the media that he died "following a bout of pneumonia."

Sir Michael decided to take a step back from the limelight in 2015 when he discovered he was having difficulty remembering his lines. As per The Mirror, he chose to live a quiet life in Meopham, a village just south of Gravesend in Kent.

Inside Michael Gambon's health battle and cause of death

Sir Michael Gambon started acting at the age of 24 and took up many roles in his six-decades-long career. As per The New York Times, he has won three Olivier Awards, four BAFTAs, and two SAG Awards.

The Harry Potter actor died after a battle with pneumonia at the age of 82. The publicist Clair Dobbs gave a statement on behalf of his family, Lady Anne and Fergus Gambon, on September 28, 2023.

"We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia."

According to the publicist, the family has asked for privacy.

"Michael was 82. We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."

Michael has acted in almost 62 movies, including Gosford Park, The King's Speech, and Sleepy Hollow. As per AP News, he appeared in six of the eight Harry Potter movies as Headmaster Albus Dumbledore from 2004 to 2011.

Although he achieved success on both TV and in the cinema, the theatre that was his greatest love, which he had to give up due to health issues. In 2015, Sir Michael Gambon decided to take a step back from the limelight after he felt he could no longer memorize lines.

As per The Sun, Gambon did not have Alzheimer's but talked about the issues at the time.

"It's a horrible thing to admit but I can't do it. It breaks my heart. It's when the script is in front of me and it takes forever to learn. It's frightening."

For a few years before his retirement in 2015, the staff would help the actor continue in TV and movies using an earpiece by feeding him lines.

Michael Gambon's last work

Michael Gambon eventually decided to leave a TV Show, Sky One comedy series Breeders, in 2019. He suffered severe memory loss and could only appear in the pilot. He also appeared in the Judy Garland biopic Judy, released on September 27, 2019.

Sir Michael was always a humble soul, and fame meant little to him, as per BBC. Even though he was knighted for his contribution to the entertainment industry in 1998, the Harry Potter actor never used the title. He was known in the industry for producing tall tales while appearing in interviews.

He once told The Times that he had a six-foot-tall daughter of a Botswanan chief and that his career in the Royal Ballet was cut short when he fell off the stage.

Fans and celebrities like writer J.K Rowling and actress Helen Mirren are mourning his loss and sharing his best-acting snippets and memorable words online.