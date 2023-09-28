Michael Gambon net worth: Fortune explored as Harry Potter star dies aged 82

Michael Gambon, best known for playing Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter franchise, died on September 28, 2023, at the age of 82. He was suffering from pneumonia. As per People magazine, his representative shared a statement on behalf of his family.

"We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82," the statement read.

The family also requested privacy as they mourned the loss of Gambon and thanked everyone for their love and support. The Facebook page of Harry Potter paid tribute to Gambon by posting a picture. The caption stated:

"We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Michael Gambon. He brought immeasurable joy to Harry Potter fans from all over the world with his humour, kindness and grace. We will forever hold his memory in our hearts."

Michael is survived by his wife, Anne Miller, and sons, Fergus Gambon and Michael Gambon.

Michael Gambon's successful acting career contributed to his net worth

Michael Gambon started his acting career on stage and later shifted to films and TV shows. CelebrityNetWorth states that his net worth was $20 million at the time of death.

He completed his schooling at St Aloysius Boys' School, after which he joined St Aloysius' College. His first stage play was Othello in 1962, and he made his film debut in 1965 with a film of the same name.

Gambon began portraying minor roles in shows like Play of the Month, The Man Outside, A Picture of Katherine Mansfield, and Masquerade. He played the role of Gavin Ker in The Borderers, which aired on BBC from 1968 to 1970.

During the 70s, he started to appear in comic roles. He became more popular by the 80s and portrayed important roles in The Life of Galileo, King Lear, and more. His work at the theatre was praised during the 90s, and he was featured in plays like Krapp's Last Tape.

He was cast as Professor Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film in 2004. He played the role in five installments of the franchise. The entire franchise has earned around $7.7 billion.

Michael Gambon was also the narrator of documentaries like Deep Blue, The Alps, and Unity. He voiced Uncle Pastuzo in the animated film Paddington 2, released in 2017. He made an uncredited cameo appearance in the sequel to Johnny English Reborn, Johnny English Strikes Again.

His last TV show as an actor was the horror psychological thriller Fortitude. Gambon has received various nominations at the Golden Globe, Primetime Emmy Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.