Drew Carey net worth: Fortune explored amid host's benevolent contributions to the writers' strike

With the WGA strike ending on September 27, 2023, American comedian and game show host Drew Carey paid around $600,000 for meals offered to the writers. He announced the news back in May of this year that he would be paying for the meals of the writers involved in the strike at the Los Angeles-based Bob's Big Boy and Swingers Diner.

The strike ended on Wednesday at 12:01 am, and sharing a post through X the previous day, Carey wrote:

"Yoooo @WGAWest members!! Congrats! If the strike is officially over tomorrow you'll have til midnight to have one last meal at Bob's Big Boy or Swingers! Go Celebrate! Love you all!"

Expand Tweet

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carey's bills summed up to around $10,000 for each week since May 20, 2023. WGA strike captain Jono Matt expressed his gratitude towards Carey and said:

"It really has created the Cheers atmosphere for us. So Drew, you rock."

The Hollywood Reporter also states that Carey, whose net worth is $165 million, made similar contributions during the 2007-2008 WGA strike.

Drew Carey has earned majorly from his successful career in the entertainment industry

Drew Carey has appeared as a game show host for a long time. As stated by CelebrityNetWorth, his net worth is $165 million, and his earnings result from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

Drew Carey started his career as a standup comedian during the 80s, and his earnings were $45 million by 1998. Following which, his appearances in The Drew Carey Show from 1995 made him a popular face. He also continued to host more shows and earned $750,000 from 2001 to 2004.

Carey gained recognition as the host of The Price is Right and was paid $12.5 million. He is currently an investor and 7.5% owner of the Seattle Sounders F.C. Major League Soccer.

The game show host also signed a contract with A&W Food Services of Canada for two years. However, the deal was affected when one of the episodes of his show featured McDonald's, forcing Drew to file a lawsuit against the company.

Drew Carey's career as an actor and comedian helped him to earn more

Also known as Drew Allison Carey, the actor and comedian began portraying himself in The Drew Carey Show in 1995. The series aired for nine seasons until 2004. Soon after, he began hosting more shows like Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Carey has hosted shows like The Price Is Right and Power of 10. He also participated in the 18th season of Dancing with the Stars in 2014 with Cheryl Burke but was eliminated in the sixth week.

He then competed in two more reality shows, The Masked Singer and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Aside from this, Carey has also published an autobiography titled Dirty Jokes and Beer: Stories of the Unrefined.

He started his film career with the science-fiction comedy Coneheads, which was released in 1993. The Big Tease and Jack and Jill are a few films where he made cameo appearances. In addition to this, Carey has played minor roles in TV shows like The Simpsons, Family Guy, NCIS, American Housewife, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, and Baby Blues.