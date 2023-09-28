Sir Michael Gambon, best known for his portrayal of Hogwarts' headmaster, Professor Albus Dumbledore, in the Harry Potter film series, has passed away at 82. The actor suffered from pneumonia and lost the battle in a hospital on 28 September 2023. With the revelation of this tragic news, fans all over the globe have started pouring tributes on social media websites like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Fans of the franchise know that Gambon was not the only actor to portray Dumbledore. Late Irish actor and singer Richard Harris played the character in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Furthermore, Jude Law also played the younger version of the character in The Fantastic Beasts.

A fan's reaction to Sir Michael Gambon's passing

Sir Michael Gambon dead at 82: Netizens mourn the loss of the Irish–English actor

Sir Michael Gambon was undoubtedly best known for playing Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

However, he is also known for starring in movies like The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover, The Wings of the Dove, The Insider, Gosford Park, Amazing Grace, The King's Speech, Quartet, Victoria & Abdul, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, etc.

This is how fans of the legendary actor reacted to the news of his passing on X (Formerly Twitter):

From the above reaction, it's safe to say that millions across the globe adored the beloved actor. The Harry Potter film series is a significant part of the childhood of thousands of millennials and even Gen Z. The franchise's characters are almost household names, and Albus Dumbledore is undoubtedly among the more popular ones.

His absence will certainly be missed, and fans hope that a worthy actor will portray the professor in the upcoming Harry Potter reboot TV series (developed by HBO).

Harry Potter franchise synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the Harry Potter franchise reads,

"Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint enchanted audiences over the course of eight films -- adapted from the wildly popular fantasy novels by J.K. Rowling -- that follow the magical education of a fledgling wizard destined for greatness."

The film series consists of eight fantasy films based on eponymous novels by British author J. K. Rowling.