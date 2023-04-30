Who is in Google Doodle today? All about Alan Rickman as Google celebrates the 36th anniversary of the debut role of the late actor

On Sunday, April 30, Google featured a new Doodle remembering English actor Alan Rickman on the 36th anniversary of the role that kick-started his career. The star, who passed away at the age of 69 on January 14, 2016, due to pancreatic cancer, began his illustrious acting career by starring in a Broadway production of Les Liaisons Dangereuses as Vicomte de Valmont on April 30, 1987.

On Sunday, the search engine honored the late actor's resume and remembered this milestone in his career. The doodle is a GIF sketch of Alan Rickman that ultimately raises his left eyebrow in his signature style. Google also described his first performance as being “instrumental in launching his career.”

Dorin @Intofurler Such am amazing gesture

Alan is my all time favorite actor and will forever have a place in my heart Google has a daily Doodle appreciating Alan Rickman and his long iconic acting career todaySuch am amazing gestureAlan is my all time favorite actor and will forever have a place in my heart Google has a daily Doodle appreciating Alan Rickman and his long iconic acting career today😭😭❤️ Such am amazing gesture ❤️Alan is my all time favorite actor and will forever have a place in my heart ❤️ https://t.co/ONllv2cahH

The doodle was drawn by Artist Helene Leroux who said it was her “privilege to honor” the life and career of the late actor. She also added:

“I wanted to illustrate Alan’s passion for creativity – represented in the soft watercolours of the background in reference to some of Alan’s most beautiful artwork. Following his death, Alan’s popular autobiographical diaries also captured the nation’s attention; these candid and entertaining reflections are represented by the fine, fountain-pen-like scratches layered on a background resembling white lined paper.”

Explaining the doodle, she said:

“The branches either side of the Doodle are also inspired by his diary scribbles. His diverting on-screen performances have no doubt left a unique and lasting imprint on British culture, and I am thrilled that it lives on via my doodle today.”

All you need to know about Alan Rickman

Born on February 21, 1946, Alan Rickman was a native of Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom. He was the son of Margaret Doreen Rose and Bernard Rickman, who worked at a factory. Heritage-wise, he was of English, Welsh, and Irish descent.

Alan was one of the four siblings -- he had an older brother David, a younger brother named Michael, and a sister, Sheila. Rickman's father died when he was eight years old. He got a scholarship to go to Latymer Upper School. Later, he went to Chelsea College of Art and Design to study Graphic Design. There, he met Rima Horton, his future wife.

At the age of 26, he received a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) that began his acting career across screen, television, stage, and directing.

Boudicca 🌻 @eowynlotr Alan Rickman played all the best villains.

No one could sneer like him.

(I know Snape wasn't technically a villain so don't @ me) Alan Rickman played all the best villains. No one could sneer like him. (I know Snape wasn't technically a villain so don't @ me) https://t.co/8cV7jikBJZ

After starring in the Broadway version of Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Alan Rickman began his film career in 1988 by starring in Die Hard opposite Bruce Willis as Hans Gruber.

He went on to star in several notable films and series on the big screen like Theatre Night, Quigley Down Under, Truly Madly Deeply, Close My Eyes, Mesmer, Sense and Sensibility, Rasputin, The Space Bar, Dogma, Victoria Wood: With All the Trimmings, We Know Where You Live. Live!, Harry Potter series, Love Actually, Snow Cake, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, The Butler, and A Little Chaos, among others

Poll : 0 votes