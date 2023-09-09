Does Mel lose her baby in season 5 of Virgin River? Miscarriage twist, explained

Virgin River on Netflix is one of the most popular romantic comedy series, with part one of the fifth season concluding with a major plot twist. The popular series is based on the novel of the same name by author Robyn Carr. The first season premiered on Netflix on December 6, 2019, and has since been renewed for five more seasons, with the sixth one being announced recently.

The show follows Melinda Monroe (played by Alexandra Breckenridge), who responds to an advertisement to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner in the small town of Virgin River in Northern California. Here, she believes it will be the ideal place to start over and put her traumatic past behind her. However, she quickly finds out that small-town life is more complicated than she had anticipated.

The fifth season of the show follows Mel as she copes with a high-risk job and a pregnancy. As the season nears its finale, the plot twist comes in the form of Mel losing her baby amidst a wildfire situation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Virgin River season 5.

As Mel loses her baby in Virgin River season 5, she and Jack will now have to find another way to grow their family

In the events following up to season 5, viewers see Mel is expecting. Although she wasn't sure if Jack (played by Martin Henderson) or her deceased husband, Mark (played by Daniel Gillies), was the father at first, it was later revealed that it is Jack's child.

At the start of season 5, Mel and Jack are engaged and expecting a girl as they navigate through the pregnancy and their jobs. Due to Mel's prior experiences with a miscarriage, her pregnancy is classified as high-risk. Although she still cannot wait to become a mother, she realizes her limitations and decides to resign her position at the clinic.

The biggest test of Mel and Jack's relationship comes when they go through a pregnancy together. Throughout Virgin River season 5, Mel and Jack weather a variety of storms together. Sadly, Mel has a miscarriage when she notices herself bleeding while a wildfire breaks out in the community. She has a moment to herself at the clinic and examines her uterus, only to find that she can't detect a heartbeat. Mel has a D&C operation after telling Jack the devastating and tragic news.

A still from the show (image via IMDb)

Talking about her character's arc, Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Mel, shares interesting insights on the moment, saying:

“Not everyone gets their miracle baby. And so, talking to a friend of mine who had dealt with fertility issues, it seemed as though we were going to be talking about it in an honest way that would be appreciated by women who have experienced that. It was very hard for me, though. There was a lot of crying. It’s a really sad storyline, but in the end, I think Mel comes out of it on the other side in a better way.”

Thus, while Mel desperately wants to have children, she tells Jack that she is unable to handle the intense terror that would accompany another pregnancy. As a result, they will need to find a different means to grow their family.

The final episodes of season 5 of Virgin River will be released on November 30, 2023. After this, the show will return with season 6, as per the producers of the show and Netflix.