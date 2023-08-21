What time will Virgin River season 5 premiere on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more 

The fifth season of the acclaimed Netflix romantic drama Virgin River will premiere on September 7, 2023, at 3:00 a.m. ET.

The fifth season will be split into two parts, with the first consisting of ten episodes and the second featuring two holiday-themed episodes. Netflix's Tudum provides us with a synopsis for the upcoming season that reads:

"As you can see in the trailer above, Mel is prioritizing her high-risk pregnancy over her job, Preacher is getting a new love, and there’s some actual, literal mudslinging. But, as Hope tells her friends in the trailer, “We will rise from the ashes. That’s the power of Virgin River.”

Based on the Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr, the show has been renewed for a sixth season on May 17, 2023.

Virgin River season 5: Release date and time

Virgin River Season 5 is set to release in three weeks, starting with its first part on September 7, 2023, followed by the second part on November 30, 2023. As always, fans can expect the show to deliver its signature blend of charming romance and captivating small-town drama.

The Netflix show has managed to stay in the Global Top 10 for more than ten weeks in 70 countries, which is a testament to its widespread anticipation worldwide.

The episodes will be dropped on Netflix domestically at 3:00 a.m. ET.

In the case of international timings, below is a list for reference:

United Kingdom: 7:00 a.m. GMT

Canada: 4:30 a.m. NT

Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEST

India: 12:30 p.m. IST

Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST

Japan: 4:00 p.m. JST

Philippines: 3:00 p.m. PHT

Make sure to mark your calendars to watch the quaint North Californian town deal with new challenges.

Virgin River season 5: Plot and cast explored

The residents of the titular town return will new twists in their life, as evidenced by the official trailer dropped on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Mel, played by Alexandra Breckenridge (The Walking Dead) adjusts to a new pace in her life with her high-risk pregnancy while she establishes a connection with her past.

Meanwhile, Annette O'Toole (Smallville) as Hope and Tim Matheson (The West Wing) as Vernon or Doc try to settle in the community while they adjust to family life with their own medical conditions.

Jack or Martin Henderson (Grey's Anatomy) is coming to terms with his own vices in a way to prove himself to Mel.

Season 5 will also bring answers to long-standing questions regarding Christopher (Chase Petriw), Paige (Lexa Doig), Vince (Steve Bacic), Denny (Kai Bradbury), Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth), Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) and of course, Preacher (Colin Lawrence).

The trailer depicts a huge fire that breaks out in the forest threatening to raze the community down.

The new season brings new twists along with new faces as well which includes Kandyse McClure (Battlestar Galactica).

The show's episodes will be penned by Patrick Sean Smith, Jackson Sinder, Talia Gonzalez, Tesia Joy Walker, Erin Cardillo & Richard Keith, Thomas Ian, Griffith & Mary Page Keller, John Lowe, and Ildiko Susany.