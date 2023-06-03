With the influx of superhero shows/films, people can often miss out on some magnificent content. One of them is Marvel's animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. While most MCU products in recent years have been inclined towards darker storylines and settings, this show is lighthearted and catered to youngsters, pre-teenagers, and teenagers.

Season 1 of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur consisted of 16 episodes. It aired from February 10, 2023, to May 6, 2023, and received favorable viewership. The show was renewed months before it aired, i.e., in October 2022. The upcoming season will feature some new characters, with actor Edward James Olmos playing the main villain, Molecule Man.

However, this news has just baffled the internet, as many netizens had neither heard about the show nor the actor before the announcement.

A fan's reaction to Edward James Olmos' casting in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 2 (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur season 2: Twitter wonders who Edward James Olmos is and what the show is about

While the name Edward James Olmos might not resonate with a younger audience, the actor has been in showbiz since the mid-70s.

Currently aged 76, Olmos has Mexican roots and has appeared in countless films and shows. He even has a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries, or Television Film under his belt.

He is best known for his performances in Miami Vice, American Me (directed by him), Battlestar Galactica, Stand and Deliver, Blade Runner, Blade Runner 2049, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, and Mayans MC.

However, fans on Twitter failed to acknowledge him. They said they had no clue who the actor was or what Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur was about.

Here is how fans on Twitter reacted to the news under an original post shared by Discussing Film.

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

It's disheartening to see fans' oblivion over this news and actor since Edward James Olmos is a legend. Several big names have spoken highly of the actor in the past, and they believe that he is one of the best Hollywood has to offer.

However, this reaction is not entirely unjustified because his fame was prominent mostly in the late 20th century. The 70s, 80s, and 90s had several big names who are often forgotten, but that doesn't mean they are irrelevant.

Molecule Man from Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and has superpowers like creating force shields, projecting lethal beams, and even traveling great distances via portals.

Marvel's Moon Girl and the Devil Dinosaur is based on Moon Girl by Brandon Montclare, Amy Reeder & Natacha Bustos, and Devil Dinosaur by Jack Kirby. The upcoming season hasn't received a release date yet.

Poll : 0 votes