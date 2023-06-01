Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 3 recap: Why did Emily ask EZ for an untraceable car? 

It's disappointing that the ongoing season of Mayans M.C. will be its final run, but with three episodes in, it is safe to say that viewers are in for a brilliant conclusion. This show is a spinoff of the Sons of Anarchy. It has guns, drugs, motorcycles, gangsters, and a ton of drama.

This episode, titled Do You Hear the Rain, saw Emily asking EZ to get her a car which can not be tracked. She wanted to use it to escape with her son because she was feeling threatened by the dangerous Miguel.

This episode was directed by Danny Pino and written by Vivian Tse. It aired on May 31, 2023, on FX.

Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 3 recap: Why did Katie get fired?

The episode began with the Mayans wrecking a secure facility and stealing a truck full of supplies for making drugs. They even kidnapped a guy named Elio, the drug maker. Emily was trying to escape with her son from a grocery store. However, she failed because Miguel had a bodyguard and a nanny accompanying them.

EZ ordered Elio to start making the drugs and had Bottles help him with it. Filipe found some letters and some old photographs of Miguel's family. When he went to hand them over to him, Miguel threatened to kill him. Filipe left, but Miguel began looking at the photos he had received.

At the police station, Katie got yelled at by ATF agent Melissa Lydecker for going to see Creeper in prison. She was fired after Melissa confiscated her gun and batch. But Katie carefully stole Melissa's id and figured out the rat who had been snitching on The Mayans. She gave the rat's name to Creeper.

Hope and Letty pulled off a robbery at Meth Mountain. They had to take a gun-wielding security guard to do so. This entire ordeal was witnessed by Butterfly from a distance. After counting the stolen money, they realized they had more to clear their debts. But they were also paranoid that Butterfly was coming for them.

Angel, who is in disagreement with EZ over running the cartel has a lot of thoughts about family, fatherhood, relationships, etc. He finally went to Maggie and said that he wanted to stay forever. EZ and Emily met in the park, where she asked him to get her an untraceable car as she had decided to flee with her son Cristobal.

Jesse got attacked by a member of the Sons of Anarchy. He wanted to know where Sons' guns were. The Mayans' drug business began taking off as Cole had asked them to get him 10 kilos of it.

The episode ended with Creeper informing Hank about the rat in the club. Hank then began preparing himself to protect the club.

Mayans M.C. synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the show reads:

"Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once a golden boy with the American dream within his grasp, EZ and his brother, Angel, are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother's murder."

It further states:

"Faced with carving out a new identity for himself in his small town, EZ's need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended. Meanwhile, their father, Felipe, struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made."

Mayans M.C. was created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James and premiered on September 4, 2018.

