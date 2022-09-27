Why was Don Spike arrested? South Korean artist reportedly held on illegal drug charges

Don Spike was recently arrested on a suspected drug use charge. The news was revealed by the Nowon Police Station on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Spike’s representative has not yet commented on anything regarding his arrest. He is well-known for songs like Miracles in December, Super Junior’s Islands and I Feel On You.

Chick • JHI💘 • @Haeinpops Damn....Don Spike got arrested for drugs use. He composed lot of great songs tbh.... Damn....Don Spike got arrested for drugs use. He composed lot of great songs tbh....

Don Spike was given a drug test at the time of his arrest

Don Spike was arrested on September 26 at 8 pm from a hotel in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. Police arrived with a warrant and seized 30 grams of methamphetamine from the spot.

Later, Spike tested positive for a drug test that was done while he was being arrested. Police were investigating another individual on similar charges this month and tests conducted at the time showed that Spike had previously abused methamphetamine multiple times.

Additional information wasn't available on whether Spike has been addicted to drugs or has been in the past or if he has faced any legal trouble for similar charges.

Everything known about Don Spike

Born on January 24, 1977, Don is a popular singer, composer, and entertainer. He made his debut in 1996 as Kim Bum-soo’s arranger during MBC’s I Am a Singer.

Don Spike was a popular singer before he became a businessman (Image via Wellon_Chou/Twitter)

He was also a meat expert in various entertainment shows like One Night Food Trip, Dining Out Day, and Real Men 2. However, he changed his profession to a businessman in 2019 and established Doguo, followed by restaurant brands, Low & Slow and Burger N Burger’s. He married his girlfriend Sung Ha-yoon in June this year.

He shared his wedding invitation on Instagram and wrote:

“Hello this is Kim Min Soo who is currently promoting under the stage name Don Spike. Since I have poor handwriting, a handwritten letter is difficult.”

He said that he met a beautiful woman who understands him and helps him become a better person. He added that for the remainder of their lives, they would live as one instead of two while depending on each other. He continued to add that his wife was a "non-celebrity who diligently does her work," and asked people not to take excessive interest in her as it might put pressure on her.

Spike first revealed his relationship in January 2021 and sources say that the pair have been dating for around a year.

Detailed information about Don’s career, educational background, and parents remains unknown.

