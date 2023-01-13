''This is a nightmare'' - Mayans M.C. fans shocked as series set to end with season 5

It was recently revealed that the upcoming season of Mayans M.C. will be the show's final season and its fans are heartbroken by the news.

Mayans M.C. features J. D. Pardo as Ezekiel 'EZ' Reyes, Clayton Cardenas as Angel Reyes, Sarah Bolger as Emily Galindo, Michael Irby as Obispo 'Bishop' Losa, Carla Baratta as Luisa 'Adelita' Espina, Richard Cabral as Johnny 'El Coco' Cruz, Raoul Max Trujillo as Che 'Taza' Romero, Danny Pino as Miguel Galindo, Edward James Olmos as Felipe Reyes, and many more in supporting roles.

It was first streamed on September 4, 2018, and has fans all over the world for its gripping story and impressive acting performances. The show has biker gangs and is filled with drama and thrills.

Fans have been dejected by this news and one fan has gone far enough to call it a nightmare.

Joe Becerra @joebecerra1994 @JDPardo Bro u could go up to Season 50 the way show is going! #MayansMc hopefully this season has about 6-7 months of episodes gunna miss it.. hopefully this is a nightmare because the show is way better then SOA ever @JDPardo Bro u could go up to Season 50 the way show is going! #MayansMc hopefully this season has about 6-7 months of episodes gunna miss it.. hopefully this is a nightmare because the show is way better then SOA ever

Fans on Twitter want Mayans M.C. to go on forever

American crime drama television series Mayans M.C. is a spinoff of Sons of Anarchy. The show ran for four seasons until July 2022 when it was renewed for a fifth season.

It was recently revealed that season five will be the show's final. This broke fans' hearts as they are attached to the show's characters and its amazing plot.

💀_Mr. Rebel_💀 @MrRebel619 #Mayans4life

variety.com/2023/tv/news/m… As a fan, I was just heartbroken after finding out about this just a few hours ago on FB. Huge thank u to the whole cast of the #MayansMC for giving 5 fantastic seasons. All of you will be missed dearly. @SOAMayanAddicts As a fan, I was just heartbroken after finding out about this just a few hours ago on FB. Huge thank u to the whole cast of the #MayansMC for giving 5 fantastic seasons. All of you will be missed dearly. @SOAMayanAddicts #Mayans4life variety.com/2023/tv/news/m…

Noah Garber ✝️🙏🏼♍️🥃🤟🏼 @SirNoahGarber I have enjoyed the ride, and you all did not disappoint at all. When you have large shoes to fill, it’s a hard task. Even though the shoes are still big, I will enjoy the series finale! #MayansMC I have enjoyed the ride, and you all did not disappoint at all. When you have large shoes to fill, it’s a hard task. Even though the shoes are still big, I will enjoy the series finale! #MayansMC

💜Purrrplegrrrl💜(Neese) @purrrplegrrrl @EmilioRivera48 @SocialRosy @DEADLINE no not the final season. Thank you Emilio, I love every second of no not the final season. Thank you Emilio, I love every second of #MayansMC and of course #sonsofanarchy . Sending love from Australia @EmilioRivera48 @SocialRosy @DEADLINE 😭 no not the final season. Thank you Emilio, I love every second of #MayansMC and of course #sonsofanarchy . Sending love from Australia 💜

Fans are saying that they are going to miss the show thoroughly and thanked the showrunners and actors for providing them with a memorable experience over the years.

Sons of Anarchy was a massive success and people were skeptical when the spinoff was announced, but the show easily lived up to its hype.

Fans will enjoy the show's final season, but they apparently want it to go on for 50 more seasons. One fan even said that it's better than Sons of Anarchy.

K-SteeleCF @KSteelecf

#MayansFX

#cantwaitforseason5 twitter.com/ShirleyDeLeoni… Shirley @ShirleyDeLeoni1 @SOAMayanAddicts @MichaelIrby @fx @hulu Knew it had to end…wish it wasn’t just yet! Damn I love this show 🫶 @SOAMayanAddicts @MichaelIrby @fx @hulu Knew it had to end…wish it wasn’t just yet! Damn I love this show 🫶 I'm sad and disappointed about it too but on the other hand it's better to end #MayansMC with a good ending than to stretch it out to eternity because you can't find an end and it gets worse and worse. I'm sad and disappointed about it too but on the other hand it's better to end #MayansMC with a good ending than to stretch it out to eternity because you can't find an end and it gets worse and worse.#MayansFX#cantwaitforseason5 twitter.com/ShirleyDeLeoni…

Mikey B @OTGSports_MikeB I feel like the Mayans was just taking off Atleast wanted 6-7 seasons #MayansMC I feel like the Mayans was just taking off Atleast wanted 6-7 seasons #MayansMC

Some said that the show was just getting started and expected it to go on for two to three more seasons. They are not ready for the final season but are certainly expecting a wild ride.

Showrunner Elgin James revealed in an interview that he knows exactly how the show is going to end:

"We know where it ends. I know the very last shot. So, it’s not in Season 4 so I’m just going to say, there at least has to be one more. But we know exactly where it ends and we have been headed there for a while now."

One fan said that she was going to watch every previous season again until the final season aired, while another said that even though she is disappointed the show is ending, she is glad that they are not stretching it, which could have made it monotonous and deadbeat.

What is Mayans M.C. about?

Created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, Mayans M.C. takes place in the same fictional universe as Sons of Anarchy and deals with the Sons' rival-turned-allies, the Mayans Motorcycle Club.

The show's IMDb synopsis reads:

"Set in a post-Jax Teller world, "Mayans MC" sees EZ Reyes, a former golden boy now fresh out of prison, as a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California-Mexico border who must carve out his new outlaw identity."

Elgin James, Kurt Sutter, Norberto Barba, Kevin Dowling, Michael Dinner, and Hilton Smith serve as the show's executive producers with music helmed by Bob Thiele Jr. and Kurt Sutter.

