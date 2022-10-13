Charlie Hunnam movies: 5 intense roles played by the Shantaram actor

Charlie Hunnam is a critically acclaimed English actor best known for his role as Jackson Teller in the FX series Sons of Anarchy. Hunnam initially hoped to write and direct his own films after studying performing arts, film theory, and film history in college. He was drawn to acting at the age of 18 and went on to appear in a number of films and television shows.

Hunnam's latest television series, Shantaram, is all set to be released on Apple TV +, on Friday, October 14, 2022. It follows a fugitive, Lin Ford, who struggles to survive in the chaotic city of Bombay in the 1980s. The plot thickens when Ford falls in love and is forced to choose between his presumed freedom and love.

Shantaram is one of the most anticipated series of the year, thanks to its ensemble cast and intriguing premise. While the premiere of Hunnam's series is still a day away, here are five of his other outstanding performances.

5 great performances by Charlie Hunnam

1) Pacific Rim (2013)

Charlie Hunnam from Pacific Rim (Image via Collider)

Pacific Rim is one of the most innovative science-fiction films to come out of Hollywood. Its plot takes place in the far future, when Earth is at war with sea monsters who invade from an interdimensional portal in the Pacific Ocean. As a result, humanity must band together to develop machinery capable of defeating these monsters.

The film was a huge step forward in terms of visual effects. Charlie Hunnam plays a retired pilot who must return to the cockpit to defeat the alien monsters. His character becomes especially important when the forces develop pilot-led machines to defeat the enemy.

Pacific Rim received rave reviews and amassed a devoted following in the years following its release. In terms of vision and budget, this is arguably one of Guillermo Del Toro's most ambitious films.

2) The Lost City of Z (2016)

Charlie Hunnam and Tom Holland in the Lost City of Z (Image via IMDB)

The Lost City of Z is based on the book of the same name and follows Percy Fawcett, a British explorer who travels to Brazil in search of a lost city in the Amazon.

Percy Fawcett, played by Charlie Hunnam, is exposed to a variety of experiences throughout the film. Hunnam effortlessly reflects these experiences in order to elicit a wide range of emotions from the audience. His performance was widely praised for striking the perfect balance between subtlety and intensity.

The film stays true to its British roots while embracing all of the cultures it explores. It also has a style that is more akin to literary adventure than cinematic travel films. The movie also stars Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland in important roles.

3) The Gentlemen (2019)

Charlie Hunnam in The Gentlemen (Image via IMDB)

The Gentlemen features some outstanding performances from Charlie Hunnam, Matthew McConaughey, and Henry Golding. This Guy Ritchie's action-comedy follows the events that occur after an American cannabis wholesaler decides to sell his business.

Hunnam plays Raymond Smith, an Englishman, who somehow ends up receiving an offer for his business. Some critics criticized the film for being pretentious, while others praised the director's decision to keep the film nonsensical and simply outrageously funny.

4) Triple Frontier (2019)

Charlie Hunnam in Triple Frontier (image via IMDB)

Triple Frontier is an action film about reuniting former Special Forces members to plan a heist. The film manages to keep the audience engaged with pacy editing while combining the genres of action, adventure, and heist films. The movie features Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, and Oscar Isaac in key roles.

Hunnam plays retired soldier William "Ironhead" Miller, who becomes a motivational speaker. He plays one of the heist's main characters, and his performance is crucial to the plot. Despite playing a character who has already been played in a number of films, Hunnam manages to inject his own style and approach into the role.

5) Crimson Peak (2015)

Charlie Hunnam from Crimson Peak (Image via IMDB)

Crimson Peak, another Guillermo del Toro film, is a gothic romance about a writer who moves to a remote gothic castle with her new husband and his sister. When strange occurrences begin, she must decipher the messages that her new home is attempting to convey to her.

Hunnam plays the protagonist's childhood friend Alan McMichael. His role is difficult because he must maintain suspense in order to avoid revealing everything in the initial scenes.

Shantaram will be released on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 14, 2022.

