"Absolute bonkers, mate": Twitter ecstatic as Oscar Isaac seemingly confirms Moon Knight Season 2

Fans of Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight may have some great news. In a new TikTok video, the actor has seemingly confirmed that a second season of the show is in the works. A TikTok user named hayaattiaaa posted a clip featuring director Mohammed Diab and lead actor Oscar Isaac. In the video, the user asks,

''The question on everyone's mind: is there a Season 2?''

To which Diab clarifies,

''Of Moon Knight?''

Isaac then says,

''Why else would we be in Cairo?''

Fans on Twitter have gone berserk ever since the clip was shared, with many expressing unbridled excitement for season 2. One user mentioned that it's ''absolute bonkers.''

The first season of the series premiered earlier this year in March to highly positive reviews from critics and viewers. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on the second installment. Without further ado, read on to find out more reactions on Twitter.

Fans go berserk as Oscar Isaac seemingly confirms Moon Knight season 2 in new TikTok video

Several fans took to Twitter to express their delight after Oscar Isaac teased season 2 in a TikTok clip. Many spoke about their love for the show and said that they can't wait for the second installment. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Overall, fans' reactions on Twitter seem overwhelmingly positive. An official announcement for the second season of the show is yet to be made. However, fans can expect the news to be confirmed soon.

A quick look at Moon Knight plot

Moon Knight @moonknight Go behind the mask with Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy, and Ethan Hawke, of the mind-bending series in Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of #MoonKnight . Now streaming on @DisneyPlus. Go behind the mask with Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy, and Ethan Hawke, of the mind-bending series in Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of #MoonKnight. Now streaming on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/BkfoEOoshW

Moon Knight centers around a man with dissociative identity disorder whose life is thrown into chaos after he and his alter ego get trapped in a bizarre mystery that involves Egyptian gods. The official synopsis of the series on Marvel reads:

''Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.''

Marc Spector is a mercenary and the avatar for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

The series received widespread critical acclaim for its distinctive tone, strong writing, and performances by the cast. It aired six episodes that ran between March-May, with the finale airing on May 4, 2022. The show also stars Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy, among many others, in pivotal supporting roles.

Fans can expect the second season to further explore Marc Spector's storyline. Another interesting arc that fans expect the second season to focus on is May Calamawy's Layla El-Faouly, Spector's wife. Arguably one of the most complex and fascinating characters on the show, Layla is a brilliant archeologist. She is known for her confidence and raw charisma. Towards the end of the series, she became Scarlet Scarab, the temporary avatar of Egyptian goddess Taweret. It'll be interesting to see how her character further develops in the potential second season of the show.

Moon Knight is available to stream on Disney+.

