Twitter explodes after Oscar Isaac's first-ever Emmy nomination

American actor Oscar Isaac bagged his first-ever Emmy nomination for his performance in HBO's acclaimed drama Scenes from a Marriage. The show depicts the marital troubles of an American couple, Jonathan Levy and Mira Phillips. It also stars Jessica Chastain in one of the lead roles.

Ever since the announcement of the Emmy nominations, fans have been going berserk on Twitter, praising the actor and his performance on the show.

Fans express their excitement on Twitter after Oscar Isaac bags first-ever Emmy nomination

Many fans took to Twitter to express their delight over Oscar Isaac receiving his first-ever Emmy nomination for his performance in Scenes from a Marriage. While some raved about his performance, others mentioned that they're rooting for him to win the award.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter to Oscar Isaac receiving his first Emmy nomination.

Gus ☾ @gustianhe oscar isaac sweeping all the awards he was nominated for and as he should be oscar isaac sweeping all the awards he was nominated for and as he should be https://t.co/YCc25jE39W

mary @oscarmybabys emmy award nominee oscar isaac everyone! emmy award nominee oscar isaac everyone! https://t.co/ZEpv24xtDq

mary @oscarmybabys yeah yeah emmy award nominee this nominee that now we’re waiting to call oscar isaac emmy award winner yeah yeah emmy award nominee this nominee that now we’re waiting to call oscar isaac emmy award winner https://t.co/6y1a955i9z

manu ☾ @spectorgf emmy nominee oscar isaac lady’s and gentleman’s emmy nominee oscar isaac lady’s and gentleman’s https://t.co/gQB8LnR7Ur

harry @murdockdilf lead actor emmy nominee oscar isaac exactly lead actor emmy nominee oscar isaac exactly https://t.co/hnwJeR4qYq

Indigo Sapiens @IndigoSapiens

, my money is on him. I was about to start a rampage complaining about #OscarIssac not being nominated for Lead Actor for his work in @moonknight and then realized he was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series for #ScenesFromAMarriage . Smart move, @TheEmmys , my money is on him. I was about to start a rampage complaining about #OscarIssac not being nominated for Lead Actor for his work in @moonknight and then realized he was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series for #ScenesFromAMarriage. Smart move, @TheEmmys, my money is on him.

𝚂𝚊𝚋𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚊 𝙼𝚘𝚗𝚎𝚝 @SabrinaMonet Forgot to mention #ScenesFromAMarriage and Oscar Isaac will win for that. Forgot to mention #ScenesFromAMarriage and Oscar Isaac will win for that.

Some also praised actress Jessica Chastain's performance in Scenes from a Marriage. Chastain, however, wasn't nominated for an Emmy this year.

Oscar Issac's other recent works

Oscar Isaac played the lead role in Marvel's Moon Knight, which was praised by critics for its story and portrayals. Isaac, in particular, was singled out for his sensational performance in the titular role. Many fans on social media recently expressed their outrage over the actor not getting nominated for his performance in the series. The show also stars Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy, among many others, in pivotal supporting roles.

In 2021, Isaac starred in Denis Villeneuve's acclaimed sci-fi flick, Dune. He played the role of Duke Leto Atreides in the film.

Over the years, Issac has portrayed memorable characters in several acclaimed films like Inside Llewyn Davis, The Nativity Store, Drive, and Robin Hood. He's also won numerous awards, including a Golden Globe and an International Cinephile Society Award. Fans are hoping that he can add an Emmy to this list.

About Scenes from a Marriage

Scenes From A Marriage focuses on an American couple facing troubles in their marriage, as they struggle to handle the relationship that is slowly falling apart. The official synopsis of the series on HBO reads:

''Scenes from a Marriage is a modern adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's classic Swedish series of the same name, centering on Mira (Jessica Chastain), a confident, ambitious tech executive left unfulfilled by her marriage, and Jonathan (Oscar Isaac), an accommodating, hyper-intellectual philosophy professor desperate to keep their relationship intact.

It continues:

"The five-part limited series re-examines the dilemmas probed by the original, and flips the script on traditional gender roles to explore love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.''

The series received mostly positive reviews from critics, who praised the writing and the lead actors' onscreen chemistry and performances. The original series by Ingmar Bergman, which stars Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson, is widely regarded as a landmark in television history and continues to influence filmmakers from around the world even today.

