What time will Shantaram air on Apple TV+? Release date, plot and more about Charlie Hunnam's drama series

Apple TV+'s new drama show Shantaram is expected to hit the platform on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 12:01 am ET. The series is based on writer Gregory David Roberts' novel of the same name. It revolves around a bank robber who flees Australia and arrives in Bombay in the 80s.

The show features Charlie Hunnam in the lead role and many others in key supporting roles. Without further ado, keep reading to learn more details about the plot, what to expect, and more details about the show ahead of its premiere.

Shantaram: Trailer, plot, and more details

On September 14, 2022, Apple TV dropped the official trailer for the show, which offers a peek into the chaotic life of the protagonist Lin, played by Charlie Hunnam. It briefly touches upon his numerous struggles and challenges after fleeing to India.

Overall, the trailer maintains raw tension throughout and captures the ethos of 1980s Bombay quite well. Viewers can also get a glimpse of the numerous people that Lin meets after he arrives in India and how they shape his life. The official synopsis of the show, as per Apple TV+ Press, reads:

''Based on the internationally best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, ''Shantaram'' follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay.''

The synopsis further continues:

''Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, fans can expect a riveting action drama series replete with numerous thrilling plot twists and intriguing characters. Fans of gangster shows such as The Sopranos, The Wire, and Breaking Bad will certainly enjoy a series like Shantaram that promises to balance action and drama.

The show will make its debut with three episodes on October 14, 2022, following which it will follow the standard weekly-release format, dropping a new episode every Friday. The first season has a total of 12 episodes, and each episode has a runtime of around one hour.

A quick look at Shantaram cast

Charlie Hunnam stars in the lead role of Lin in Shantaram. He looks promising and impressive in his role in the trailer, capturing the tension, conflict, and madness surrounding his character with stunning ease. Viewers can expect a brilliant performance from the actor.

Apart from Shantaram, TV audiences will recognize Hunnam as Jax Teller from Sons of Anarchy. He has also starred in Undeclared, Queer as Folk, and Young Americans. His memorable film credits include Guillermo del Toro's Crimson Peak, Green Street, and Nicholas Nickleby, to name a few. Appearing alongside Charlie Hunnam in important supporting roles are:

Richard Roxburgh as Marty Nightingale

Radhika Apte as Kavita

Alexander Siddig as Khader Khan

David Field as Wally Nightingale

Antonia Desplat as Karla Saaranen

While Eric Warren Singer and Steve Lightfoot serve as co-creators and executive producers, Lightfoot serves as the showrunner. Some of Lightfoot's most well-known works include Behind Her Eyes, Hannibal, and Marvel's The Punisher.

