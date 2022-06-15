Mayans M.C.: Series creator once explained why the FX show will get Season 5

The fourth season of FX's highly popular crime series Mayans M.C. came to a conclusion on June 14, 2022, with the shocking transformation of EZ. The series is yet to be renewed for a fifth season, and the show's fate remains uncertain. However, there's a glimmer of hope for fans as showrunner Elgin James recently spoke about the possibility of a Season 5.

Read further ahead to learn more about what creator Elgin James said and the show's future.

Mayans M.C. creator Elgin James on the possibility of Season 5

Elgin James, who created Mayans M.C. along with Kurt Sutter, told Variety that the ending is not in Season 4 and that there will be at least one more season. He told the publication that he's had a clear idea about the ending of the show for quite some time now and shared it with his actors recently.

James did not share any details regarding how the ending would pan out but assured that Season 4 won't be the series' final installment. He also spoke at length about exploring the dark sides of the character.

The finale of the fourth season took a shocking turn with the frightening transformation of EZ, who tells Bishop that he wants to make him his vice-president before giving a stirring speech that shocks people around him.

For a while, EZ has been making certain uncharacteristic decisions which, in hindsight, gave an insight into the man he's becoming. Although fans are shocked by EZ's transformation, the strong writing makes his character arc seem extremely natural and organic to the story.

Mayans M.C. Season 4 plot and cast

Mayans M.C. Season 4 premiered on April 19, 2022, to positive reviews from critics, who praised the writing, compelling plot twists, and performances. The official synopsis of Mayans M.C Season 4 on FX reads:

''Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes is a member of the Mayans M.C. charter who must carve out a new identity in a town where he was once the golden boy with the American Dream within his grasp.''

The trailer for Season 4 was dropped by FX Networks on April 4, 2022, offering a peek into the numerous thrilling events set to unfold throughout the season. This season was noted for its dark twists and turns, with numerous characters evolving in shocking ways.

Apart from the writing and storyline, the cast of the show has also received high praise from critics for their performances, notably J.D. Pardo for his portrayal of the protagonist EZ Reyes. Besides Pardo, the show stars several others in pivotal roles, including:

Sarah Bolger as Emily Galindo

Clayton Cardenas as Angel Reyes

Michael Irby as Bishop

Carla Baratta as Adelita

The show is co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, who also serves as one of the show's executive producers. Sutter created the original show, Sons of Anarchy, and is also known for The Shield, which features Michael Chiklis in the lead role. On the other hand, Elgin James' film and television credits include Little Birds and The Outlaws.

