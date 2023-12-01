5 best movies coming to Paramount+ in December 2023

Many would say that December is the best month of the year, with all the festivities, some snow, and a lot of family time. Nearly every industry during this period, including the film and TV industry, goes into Holiday overdrive, producing and releasing exciting things. Such has been the case for film releases for years, as this is considered one of the best times to catch up on some interesting content.

Since holidays are the time to binge, all streaming services, including the likes of Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Peacock, Hulu, and Paramount+, are adding a lot more interesting content to their roster. While there are ample new releases on almost every platform, Paramount+ is set to deliver a great experience to its fanbase by adding some great films to its already full roaster.

5 films to catch on Paramount+ this December (2023)

1) The Thing- John Carpenter

A true horror and sci-fi classic, John Carpenter's The Thing will finally be available for streaming after it premieres on the 1st of December, 2023. Starring in the leading role is the renowned Kurt Russell, supported by a cast including Wilford Brimley, T.K. Carter, David Clennon, Keith David, and Richard Dysart.

Though best enjoyed on a bigger screen, this classic sci-fi horror is still a treat to watch or rewatch. The synopsis for the film reads:

"A research team finds an alien being that has fallen from the sky and is starting to hunt them down. Things take a sinister turn when they realise that the creature can take the shape of its victims."

The film originally premiered on December 10, 1982.

2) The Shining- Stanley Kubrick

Horror adaptations may never get better than Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, which is one of the scariest and most haunting experiences in cinematic history. With Jack Nicholson delivering a standout performance, the Stephen King adaptation is the closest anyone came to replicating the author's pen on the big screen.

Moreover, the film also contains some crucial additions by Kubrick himself, who happens to be one of the greatest filmmakers of all time.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Jack and his family move into an isolated hotel with a violent past. Living in isolation, Jack begins to lose his sanity, which affects his family members."

It will also premiere on December 1, 2023.

3) The Shawshank Redemption- Frank Darabont

Often regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, Frank Darabont's timeless tale of friendship, redemption, and resilience remains a great one that will perhaps never be surpassed.

The film stars Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman at their very best and has some of the most memorable scenes in cinema's history.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Andy Dufresne, a successful banker, is arrested for the murders of his wife and her lover, and is sentenced to life imprisonment at the Shawshank prison. He becomes the most unconventional prisoner."

Shawshank Redemption is set for a premiere on December 1, 2023.

4) Mother!- Darren Aronofsky

Darren Aronofsky's bold approach to filmmaking hardly gets better than Jennifer Lawrence-led Mother!, a compelling psychological thriller jam-packed with twists, moral dilemmas, and some great acting from the entire cast.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"A poet and his wife lead a tranquil existence in a burnt-out house. However, when uninvited guests come barging in, the couple's life turns chaotic and shocking events unfold."

The film also stars Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, and Michelle Pfeiffer. It will be available on Paramount+ from December 1, 2023.

5) Judas and the Black Messiah- Shaka King

A proper modern masterpiece, Judas and the Black Messiah is easily one of the best films to premiere in recent years. The film is based on the life of The Black Panther leader Fred Hampton and is well-rounded in nearly every aspect. It is also one of the must-watch films this season.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"William O'Neal, a petty criminal, is tasked by the FBI to infiltrate the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party. Further, he must get close to and provide intelligence on Fred Hampton."

The cast includes Jesse Plemons, Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Martin Sheen, Dominique Fishback, and Ashton Sanders.

Let us know your favorite among the December releases in the comment section below.