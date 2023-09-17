Is Billy Miller dead? Tributes pour in as Daytime Emmy Winner dies aged 43

Billy Miller passed away on September 15, 2023, at the age of 43. Soap opera journalist Michael Fairman confirmed the news, as revealed by Deadline. Miller's cousin Zeek Taylor paid tribute to him in a Facebook post, writing that Miller was his second cousin and the son of his first cousin Pat. He further stated:

"My heart aches for her, Billy's sister Megan, and all who loved him. I'm posting this in Billy's memory and because I know that some of you have been fans of his."

Miller's fans also expressed their grief in the comments section, sending their condolences. A few of them also called him their favorite actor on General Hospital.

Miller's manager, Marnie Sparer, also confirmed the news with a statement on Sunday.

Netizens pay tribute to Billy Miller on social media platforms

Billy Miller accumulated a huge fanbase with his flawless performances in films and television. Social media platforms were flooded with tributes from the public after the news of his death was shared online.

Netizens pay tribute in the comments section (Image via Zeek Taylor/Facebook)

Billy Miller was known for his performances in various popular TV shows

Billy Miller finished his schooling at Lamar High School and then acquired his communications degree from the University of Texas. Miller was initially cast in various commercials before he made his TV debut.

He started his TV career with CSI: NY, where he portrayed Will Graham. In 2007, he started appearing as Richie Novak in the ABC soap opera All My Children. He portrayed the role for a year until 2008.

He next appeared as Billy Abbott in the longest-running soap opera, The Young and the Restless, from 2008 to 2014. Miller's portrayal of Abbott was loved by everyone. He also won two Daytime Emmy Awards in 2010 and 2013. The character was then played by Burgess Jenkins and Jason Thompson.

Billy Miller made his film debut in 2009 with Remembering Nigel. He then appeared in two more films, Ripper and Bad Blood, with the former being a short film.

The biographical war drama American Sniper, released in 2014, marked his last film as an actor. American Sniper featured Bradley Cooper in the lead role, and it was a box office success, with collections of more than $500 million.

Miller also gained recognition for his performances as Jason Morgan and Drew Cain in the popular soap opera General Hospital. He appeared as Morgan from 2014 to 2017 and Cain from 2014 to 2019. General Hospital has aired a total of 15,000 episodes so far since 1963.

He played minor roles in various other TV shows like Justified, Ringer, Castle, Suits, Ray Donovan, and more.

Billy Miller is survived by his mother Patricia, sister Megan, brother-in-law Ronnie, nephew Grayson, and niece Charley.