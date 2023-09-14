John J. York, who portrays Malcolm "Mac" Scorpio in the longest-running American soap opera General Hospital, has recently announced a break from filming the series. The news comes after he was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, or MDS.

Cleveland Clinic says that myelodysplastic syndrome is a cancer affecting blood stem cells. Anemia, infections, and bleeding are a few complications of MDS. In other cases, patients might get diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

Since 1991, John has been featured in General Hospital and has appeared in 647 episodes.

John J. York explains his reasons for going on a hiatus from General Hospital

John J. York recently posted a video on X about taking a break from General Hospital, adding that his MDS diagnosis came out in December last year. He further stated that he was also diagnosed with multiple smoldering myeloma alongside two blood and bone marrow disorders. He continued:

"Over the past many months, I've had three bone marrow biopsies, many chemo treatments, I have another one coming up in a couple of weeks, and I'm closing in on a blood stem cell transplant."

John added that he is contacting a few people from Be The Match to find a donor. He also requested anyone considering being a donor to visit Be The Match's website for more information. York also said in the video:

"I just want to say thanks for all the support over the years. This isn't goodbye, this is just, 'So long.' I'll have to take a break [from General Hospital] for at least three, maybe four months, but I'll be back."

John had previously shared another post on X where he announced his hiatus on September 7, 2023. He added that he would update his followers on his condition as soon as he had more information.

Myelodysplastic syndrome: Causes, symptoms, prevention and more explained

Cleveland Clinic states that myelodysplastic syndrome is a cancer that prevents the blood stem cells from turning into healthy blood cells. It is a rare case, and the healthcare providers will recommend treatment that would slow down the spreading of the disease.

There are many symptoms of MDS, like breathing problems, weakness, pale skin, pinpoint-sized spots, infections, and fevers. MDS has a wide range of causes, including genetic conditions like Fanconi anemia, dyskeratosis congenita, and diamond-blackfan anemia.

Treatment for MDS depends on the kind of MDS, age, and general health of an individual. People can undergo chemotherapy, immunosuppressive therapy, and stem cell transplants.

The disease can result in different health problems; hence, it is advised to visit a healthcare provider before getting any treatment.

John J. York portrays Malcolm "Mac" Scorpio in General Hospital

John J. York first appeared as Malcolm "Mac" Scorpio in General Hospital in 1991. The character is Robert Scorpio's brother, who later marries Felicia Scorpio-Jones.

Before his casting, John auditioned for two roles but was not chosen. He appeared in the series for around eight years, and his contract was renewed. Malcolm became a recurring character from 2001 but was changed to the leading role in 2003.

The 64-year-old made his television debut in 1983 with Listen to Your Heart. He has previously appeared as Eric Cord in 29 episodes of the Fox horror series, Werewolf.