American Horror Story: Delicate drops new trailer featuring Kim Kardashian

On September 6, 2023, FX Network released a star-studded first trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate, featuring Kim Kardashian. Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, this television horror anthology series has 13 confirmed seasons, and American Horror Story: Delicate is the 12th season.

This installment is based on the upcoming book 'Delicate Condition' by Danielle Valentine. Written by Halley Feiffer, American Horror Story: Delicate is all set to premiere on September 20, 2023. The main cast includes Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Denis O'Hare, Leslie Grossman, Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, Matt Czuchry, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, viewers can stream this series on the FX network and the Hulu app.

Kim Kardashian’s new role as an actress in American Horror Story: Delicate : Siobhan Corbyn

Kim Kardashian plays the role of Siobhan Corbyn, who advises Emma Roberts (Anna Victoria Alcott) about her acting career. Kim kicks off the trailer by stating that Anna is now an A-list star and encourages her to focus on the positive aspects of life. Anna and Dexter (Matt Czuchry) aspire to have a perfect life and a perfect baby. To achieve this, Anna began taking a significant amount of medication.

One day, Anna feels like she is being stalked by a woman wearing sunglasses. When she shares her concerns with Dexter, he consoles her by attributing it to a hallucination, a side effect of her medication. When Anna confides in Corbyn, she suggests it might be her penchant for turning dreams into nightmares.

Finally, Anna becomes pregnant, but her life takes a dark turn. Corbyn begins to question Anna's choice to have a baby by asking, “Do you want an Oscar? Do you want it as much as a baby?” Things get even creepier when Anna answers affirmatively, and everyone begins to express negative opinions about her decision to have a child.

Anna's hallucinations escalate, and when Anna and Corbyn look at their reflection in the mirror together, it shatters. This raises the question: Is Anna hallucinating, or is there an alternate reality that only Anna and Corbyn are aware of? Corbyn tries to calm Anna, while Dexter accuses her of being hysterical. What is the reality? Who is the unknown figure haunting Anna and her child?

Kim Kardashian’s new role: Friend or enemy?

As Siobhan Corbyn, Kim Kardashian appears to be playing one of the most intense roles in her acting career. From the American Horror Story: Delicate trailer, it's unclear whether Corbyn is Anna's friend or employer, someone who wants her to succeed in her career for her own benefit. In the later part of the trailer, Kim doesn't sound like Anna's friend as she questions Anna's decision to have a baby.

Among other women, Kim's portrayal in a black dress gives off a horror vibe, suggesting that she may be playing a villainous role in this series. She also sings a version of the lullaby Rock-a-Bye Baby, which is actually a song about babies falling from trees. In an interview with Variety, Kim Kardashian expressed her excitement about the season of American Horror Story: Delicate.

“It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience.”

Kim underwent special acting lessons to deliver a strong performance for this series. Kim's scenes for this series were shot in May 2023. In addition to this series, Kim Kardashian has appeared in a few films, including Disaster Movie, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, and PAW Patrol: The Movie.

To witness Kim Kardashian's power-packed performance, one has to wait until September 20, 2023, when the series premieres.