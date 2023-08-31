American Horror Story season 12 (Delicate): Release date and time, what to expect, streaming details, and more

With American Horror Story season 12 just around the corner, viewers can expect another spine-chilling installment to grip their interests. The upcoming anthology will air on FX on September 20, 2023, at 10:00 pm Eastern Time, giving viewers a fresh taste of suspense and fear to look forward to.

Moreover, Kim Kardashian's inclusion in the cast for her acting debut is also sparking interest among fans of the series. Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, and other well-known actors are among the cast members who are joining her.

This season has a special twist in store for viewers, in that it was entirely penned by Halley Feiffer, who was inspired by Danielle Valentine's book Delicate Condition. With Jessica Yu, an Oscar-winning filmmaker now on board, American Horror Story: Delicate promises a brand-new fusion of horror and mystery that's sure to have viewers on the edge of their seats.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

American Horror Story season 12: Everything to know about the horror anthology

Release date and time, where to stream

Expand Tweet

The 12th season's part-one is scheduled to air on FX on September 20, 2023, at 10:00 pm Eastern Time. The next day, Hulu will make the show available for streaming.

The detailed release timings are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 pm, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 am, Thursday, September 21, 2023

Central European Time: 4:00 am, Thursday, September 21, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Thursday, September 21, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 am, Thursday, September 21, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 am, Thursday, September 21, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Thursday, September 21, 2023

Fans can also view the previous seasons of American Horror Story on Hulu and Disney Plus.

Kim Kardashian makes her acting debut in American Horror Story season 12

Expand Tweet

Kim Kardashian is all set to make her first significant acting debut in American Horror Story season 12, which made headlines when the news broke in April. Fans of the series were sceptical about Kardashian, but Ryan Murphy defended the casting decision, telling The Hollywood Reporter:

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family."

Other familiar and famous faces will be a part of the series in addition to Kim, including:

Matt Czuchry as Dexter Harding

Emma Roberts as Anna Alcott

Kim Kardashian as Siobhan Walsh

Cara Delevingne as Meg

Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Adeline Jouda

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Talia

Debra Monk as Dr. Carla Hill

Julie White as Io Preecher

Zachary Quinto

Denis O’Hare

Billie Lourd

Leslie Grossman

What to expect from American Horror Story season 12?

Expand Tweet

American Horror Story season 12 comes with a twist since it has been written by only one person, Halley Feiffer, in this instance. The season's adaptation by Feiffer is based on Danielle Valentine's book Delicate Condition.

The book's publisher calls it a "feminist update to Rosemary's Baby." Directed by the infamous Roman Polanski, Rosemary's Baby is a horror classic released in 1968, based on the book of the same name by Ira Levin.

Meanwhile, author Danielle Valentine had the following to say about the novel that served as the inspiration for American Horror Story season 12:

"It's a novel exploring not just the actual physical gruesomeness of what pregnancy is, but also the medical gaslighting that even modern, very privileged women experience as they're going through their pregnancies and the symptoms that I feel we as a culture still don't talk about for strange reasons."

Expand Tweet

It is now confirmed that Jessica Yu, the Oscar-winning director, would helm the season's opening episode, Multiply Thy Pain. The official synopsis of the first episode of American Horror Story season 12 is as follows:

"After multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her - and her pursuit of motherhood."

According to the novel, the protagonist is a talented actress who thinks someone is attempting to prevent her from having children. Despite her struggles, she manages to get pregnant through IVF, but tragedy strikes when she miscarries. Since no one else believes her horrific claims, the individual is forced to suffer alone with the terrifying certainty that her unborn child is still alive inside of her.