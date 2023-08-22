Kim Kardashian stars in the upcoming season of American Horror Story: Delicate alongside Cara Delevingne and AHS alum Emma Roberts as the lead. The highly anticipated 12th season of the popular horror FX anthology, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, takes a unique approach by adapting Danielle Valentine's latest novel, Delicate Condition.

This season will be divided into two parts, with Part One scheduled to premiere on September 20, 2023.

Roberts, who has appeared in previous seasons such as Coven, Freak Show, Cult, Apocalypse, and 1984, plays an actress whose life is the focus of the most recent season of the show. In this season, her character strongly believes that a "sinister figure" is deliberately taking drastic actions to prevent her from getting pregnant.

Alongside Kardashian, Delevingne, and Roberts, the star-studded cast for American Horror Story: Delicate includes Pose alum Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and a cameo from the franchise's centerpiece Zachary Quinto.

American Horror Story: Delicate dropped a skin-crawling teaser for Part One, which is set to premiere next month

Release date and time, where to watch

Expand Tweet

The highly anticipated 12th season of the popular horror anthology, American Horror Story: Delicate, draws inspiration from Danielle Valentine's recently released novel, Delicate Condition. The season is set to premiere on September 20, 2023, at 10:00 pm Eastern Time on FX. The show will be available for streaming on Hulu the next day.

However, the network is yet to reveal the episode count or the release date for Part Two. American Horror Story: Delicate will be available to stream on Hulu the day after it premieres on FX.

The detailed release timings are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 pm, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 am, Thursday, September 21, 2023

Central European Time: 4:00 am, Thursday, September 21, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Thursday, September 21, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 am, Thursday, September 21, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 am, Thursday, September 21, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Thursday, September 21, 202

American Horror Story: Delicate's skin-crawling teaser stars Kim Kardashian as one of the headliners

Expand Tweet

FX has recently released a captivating preview for American Horror Story: Delicate, the esteemed horror anthology's twelfth installment showcasing prominent celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, and Emma Roberts. The preview offers a chilling rendition of the traditional lullaby Rock-A-Bye Baby, whereby spiders assume a key role alongside the other characters.

As mentioned previously, the upcoming season is based on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition. It is a psychological thriller that features Roberts' Anna Alcott, the character lying in a medical bed, and a peculiar pregnancy, while Delevingne's creepy character is depicted holding a syringe.

Expand Tweet

The teaser features Kim Kardashian wearing a stunning all-black spider web dress while gracefully holding a baby. There is limited information available about her role in the series. According to People Magazine, Ryan Murphy, the co-creator of the series, previously expressed his excitement about the reality star joining the franchise. In a statement, he said:

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family."

Murphy, 57, previously revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the upcoming 12th season's exclusive writer and showrunner Halley Feiffer "has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim," and assured that "this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

American Horror Story: Delicate Part One premieres on FX on September 20, 2023.