What time will Justified: City Primeval episode 7 air on FX? Release date, plot, and more

Justified: City Primeval episode 7, titled The Smoking Gun, is slated to arrive on FX on August 22, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The hit FX show continues the story of Justified's protagonist, Raylan Givens, who has since left Kentucky and has now become a US marshal in Florida. Givens attempts to maintain a healthy relationship, trying to be a father and staying out of trouble, while avoiding people from his past.

One day, Raylan receives a call from the Detroit police department, asking if he could assist them in the search for a violent sociopath, Clement Mansell. He understands that if he wants to take down Mansell, he would have to exercise caution because he is a violent man with a hazardous past.

However, he soon discovers that he has been dragged into the dark, ominous, and perilous world of Detroit Crime. Whatever the cost, he is committed to prosecuting Mansell. The show takes the viewers on an exciting journey as it sees Raylan deal with his previous adversaries, find new allies, and confront his troubled past along the way.

Justified: City Primeval episode 7: Global release information, the story so far, and what to expect

The penultimate episode of Justified: City Primeval is almost here as it is set to release on August 22, 2023. While the release timing for the US is 10 pm ET, it is important that viewers worldwide are aware of the international release timings so they don't miss out on the upcoming installment of the show.

Here are the international release timings:

United Kingdom: 3 am BST on August 23, 2023

Canada: 4 am ET on August 23, 2023

Australia: 8 am AEST on August 23, 2023

India: 1:30 pm IST on August 23, 2023

Korea: 9 am KST on August 24, 2023

Japan: 10 am JST on Augst 23, 2023

Phillippines: 7 am PHT on August 23, 2023

Where to watch/stream Justified: City Primeval episode 7?

The upcoming episode of Justified: City Primeval, titled The Smoking Gun, will be available to stream on FX and Hulu. Since the show is exclusive to both streaming platforms, it will not be available to stream on any other digital platform.

Therefore, a subscription to either FX or Hulu would be necessary to stream the upcoming episode.

A quick recap of Justified: City Primeval episode 6

The previous episode of the show, titled Adios, saw Raylon and his task force discover that their fugitive, Clement Mansell, is hiding and conducting his business activities behind Sweety's Bar. At the bar, Raylan and Carolyn approach Clement, but Lonny, a friend of the sociopaths, ambushes the duo.

Sweety's bartender, Ronnie, is then shot by Lonny, who then turns his gun to Raylan and Carolyn. Lonny is captured by Raylan after being disarmed. However, Sweety is killed in the process. Despite being shocked about Sweety's passing, Raylan and Carolyn are adamant about holding Clement accountable.

The episode also sees Raylon continuing to struggle with his affection for a married Carolyn. As the episode comes to an end, Raylan and Carolyn visit the Marshal Service head, Mullen, and ask him for his help in prosecuting Clement.

What to expect from Justified: City Primeval episode 7?

While not many details about the upcoming episode of the show have been revealed yet, Rotten Tomatoes did confirm that the episode will see Raylan finally come face to face with Clement Mansell and engage in a deadly battle.

Apart from that, the episode is also expected to shed light on Raylan and Carolyn's growing relationship.

The latest episode arrives on FX and Hulu on August 22, 2023.