Why is Young Sheldon season 7 release date delayed? 

Young Sheldon is often considered one of the best spin-off TV series of all time. Created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, the show premiered on September 25, 2017. It follows a young genius named Sheldon Cooper, who grows up with his family in Texas.

The seventh season of Young Sheldon was announced on CBS in March 2021. However, it was recently revealed that the upcoming season will be delayed. This is due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage as Sheldon Lee Cooper, Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper, Lance Barber as George Cooper Sr., Montana Jordan as George Marshall "Georgie" Cooper Jr., and Raegan Revord as Melissa "Missy" Cooper. They are joined by Annie Potts as Constance "Connie" Tucker, Matt Hobby as Pastor Jeff Difford, Wyatt McClure as William "Billy" Sparks, and Emily Osment as Amanda "Mandy" McAllister.

Young Sheldon on CBS: When to expect season 7?

Traditionally, new seasons of Young Sheldon have always been released between September to November since its premiere. However, CBS recently released its Fall 2023 TV premiere schedule, and the sitcom was not included in it.

Speculations regarding the show's delay began surfacing right after the finale of season 6. CBS has previously released a different list of the Fall 2023 schedule, which did include Young Sheldon. During this time, the WGA strike had begun but the SAG-AFTRA strike was yet to see its inception.

Show writers Lance Barber, Zoe Perry, and Raegan Revord joined the strike, while actors Iain Armitage and Wallace Shawn too stood in the picket line. Due to the ongoing issues, the upcoming season has not received an official release date yet.

The filming for season 7 will not begin until and unless the strikes are resolved. From how things look at the moment, and if the ongoing problems are dealt with in the near future, fans predict that the next season could be released in the fall of 2024.

In a recent interview with TVLine, executive producer Steve Holland revealed that there was a possibility that the next season could be its final run, but also added that everthing depends on the performance of its first half. Holland said,

"There are certainly things we know we want to hit next season, and there are certain things where, if it’s the end versus if it’s just [another season], those things might be different. It’s not my decision to make."

He continued,

"I don’t think we’ll know for a while, but I don’t think it will effect the first half of [Season 7]; I think it will play out the same either way. But as we get near the end, I think it will play out differently depending on whether this is, or is not, the final season."

Young Sheldon synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Young Sheldon reads,

"For young Sheldon Cooper, it isn't easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn't always helpful in a land where church and football are king."

It continues,

"And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naive Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn't understand. Sheldon's mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son."

The executive producers of the show include Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak, Chuck Lorre, Steve Holland, and Jon Favreau. The runtime of every episode is between 18 to 21 minutes.