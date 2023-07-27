5 best Justified episodes to revisit before Justified: City Primeval

FX's Justified, a thriller crime-drama series, wrapped up its final season in 2015. Fans finally bade it farewell after six exciting seasons containing 78 episodes.

Justified is based on the story of Raylan Givens, an old-school, gun-toting Deputy U.S. Marshal whose steadfast strategies compel him to be transferred from Miami to his home in Harlan County, Kentucky. There he comes into contact with his longtime criminal father, Arlo Given (Raymond Barry), his old mining companion Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins), and numerous other felons.

Justified successfully captivated audiences with its thrilling storyline created by the writer of Speed, Graham Yost. Although, it seems like fans couldn't get enough of Timothy Olyphant's character, Deputy US Marshall Raylan Givens. Now the fans have been elated with the recent release of the miniseries titled Justified: City Primeval. Olyphant can be seen reprising his role as the iconic character along with Boyd Holbrook as Clement Mansel aka The Oklahoma Wildman.

Before you get excited and turn on your television to watch Justified: City Primeval, it is worth revisiting some of the series' best episodes to jog your memory and get yourself immersed in its gripping realm. These five episodes will keep you glued on the TV screen with their action-packed scenes, clever banter, and intricate narratives whether you're an avid fan or a newbie.

5 best Justified episodes that will give you an adrenaline rush before watching Justified: City Primeval

1) Season 1, Episode 1: Fire In The Hole

The pilot episode, Fire in the Hole, introduces us to the show's protagonist, Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, portrayed dazzlingly by Timothy Olyphant. Raylan's unconventional method of dealing with police work is on display, and it frequently puts him in disputes with deadly outlaws.

The episode's brilliant fusion of drama, humor, and tension establishes an atmosphere for the rest of the series. Viewers are taken on an exciting journey that makes them crave more as Raylan returns to his hometown Harlan, Kentucky, to capture the crafty and merciless outlaw Boyd Crowder, played by Walton Goggins. Fans of the show regard the pilot episode as one of the best first episodes in the current age of TV dramas.

2) Season 4, Episode 2: Where's Waldo?

In this episode, a crafty and intriguing character named Drew Thompson, whose real identity is cloaked in secrecy, makes a comeback. Drew Thompson fell from the sky surrounded by bags of cocaine in 1983. The mystery surrounding the real identity of Drew Thompson made Raylan's father, Arlo (Raymond Barry), kill a man.

In his pursuit of Thompson, Raylan traverses through the perilous landscape of Harlan on an erratic and unexpected journey. The episode's twists and turns leave viewers speculating right up to the very end. Wynn Duffy (Jere Burns), one of the most cherished and unremitting characters of this series, is featured in this episode, which is why this deserves a second place on this list.

3) Season 1, Episode 10: The Hammer

Stephen Root plays the role of The Hammer, who is a harsh, outlandish, and womanizing judge.

This episode follows quite an eccentric narrative in which Judge Michael Reardon (Stephen Root) gets bitten by a copperhead snake. The US Marshall's Service is convinced that the culprit is someone that the judge has sentenced in the past and that he will make further attempts to kill the judge. Chief Mullens assigns night duty to Raylan as he wants the judge to be under 24-hour protection.

This episode earned its place in this list as it demonstrates Raylan's unwavering dedication to his work and the extent he will go to uphold the law and deliver justice. The episode's climax keeps viewers thoroughly engaged.

4) Season 2, Episode 13: Bloody Harlan

The episode Bloody Harlan offers an exciting and intense finale as the second season comes to an end with it. In it, Raylan goes to Harlan once he gets to know that Loretta (Kaitlyn Dever) has gotten out of her foster home with a gun in her hand.

Dickie (Jeremy Davies) captures Raylan and beats him with a baseball bat soon after which Boyd shows up and saves him. After that Raylan gets caught up in a thrilling violent conflict with the Bennett family, a powerful and merciless crime family.

The title of the episode is appropriate since Harlan turns into a battlefield and the loyalty of the characters is put to the test. Every fan should definitely revisit this riveting episode before watching Justified: City Primeval since it has a profound and lasting effect on the show.

5) Season 4, Episode 8: Outlaw

The intensely dramatic episode Outlaw focuses on the complicated bond between Raylan and his father Arlo Givens. This must-watch episode is very important to the entire narrative of Justified as it features one of Timothy Olyphant's most brilliant and moving performances.

The tense father-son relationship gives the series an emotional depth, and this episode illuminates Raylan's prior issues with his father. Viewers get to witness the impact that Raylan's work has had on him when he encounters the criminal family of his childhood friend. The scene in which Raylan learns of his father's death and cries a little is also quite a memorable moment for fans and it easily offers enough motivation to start binging on Justified: City Primeval right away.

It's a great idea to revisit these five episodes and remind themselves of the show's brilliance as audiences get ready to watch Justified: City Primeval. Justified is a masterful fusion of Western and crime drama themes that gives viewers a distinctive and interesting entertainment experience. This series has undoubtedly made an unforgettable impression on the history of TV thanks to its exceptional character development and compelling narrative.