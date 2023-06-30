Justified: City Primeval on FX- Everything we know so far

Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens is set to return on Justified: City Primeval as it releases worldwide on FX Network on July 18, and on Hulu a day later. The crime drama takes inspiration from the Elmore Leonard novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.

Audiences will get to watch Boyd Holbrook opposite Olyphant, as he portrays the ill-famed "Oklahoma Wildman" Clement Mansell. After eight years since Justified (2010–15), Olyphant will be seen visiting Detroit this season with his Stetson and pistol in place.

According to The Movie Database, the upcoming season follows the below storyline:

"Eight years after he's left Kentucky, Givens is now is based in Miami, balancing life as a marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. A chance encounter on a Florida highway sends him to Detroit and he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent sociopath who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and wants to do so again."

Most of the original crew members of the Justified series, including Michael Dinner, will be returning to put together the crime drama series. The other key members of the crew include editors Hunter M. Via (The Mist) and Marta Evry (Lovecraft Country), cinematographer Jeffrey Greeley (Castle Rock), and production designer Marke Dobrowolski (The Walking Dead).

Justified: City Primeval - Another riveting crime story in the legacy

Justified: City Primeval revives the Emmy-winning series with Timothy Olyphant in the lead. Hailing from the gritty landscapes of Harlan County, Kentucky, Raylan Givens steps foot into a dark and dreary Detroit. As Raylan is put on the task force to hunt down the jurist's killer, he encounters the Oklahoma Wildman. He travels with his daughter Willa (played by Olyphant's daughter Vivian Olyphant), who ends up getting entangled in the mess.

Aunjanue Ellis, from the fame of King Richard, plays Carolyn Wilder, who is Mansell's lawyer. From the trailer, it is evident that Gives looks like fish out of water even though executive producer Sarah Timberman says:

“It’s an extension of the show in a kind of storytelling mode even though it’s Detroit"

More on Justified: City Primeval

One of the hallmarks of Justified was its rich ensemble cast. Justified: City Primeval does not disappoint in this regard as the cast for the eight-episode miniseries includes:

Timothy Olyphant as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens

Vivian Olyphant as Willa Givens, Raylan's daughter

Aunjanue Ellis as Carolyn Wilder

Boyd Holbrook as Clement Mansel, aka The Oklahoma Wildman

Adelaide Clemens as Sandy

Vondie Curtis Hall as Sweety

Norbert Leo Butz as Norbert

Victor Williams as Wendell

Marin Ireland as Maureen

Ravi Patel as Rick Newley

Michael Dinner further explained that the upcoming show is from Elmore's perspective. He stated at the Television Critics Association winter press tour:

"We weren’t trying to recapture the show that we did. We were trying to recapture Elmore’s tone. This is a book that we really loved. We loved the characters in the book. We thought it would be interesting to pick up with Raylan and catapult him into this story and see him some years down the road. … What we’ve done is true to the show but not the same show.”

Watch Olyphant upgrade his classic Fedora for a studded Stetson in Justified: City Primeval on FX Network and Hulu on July 18.

