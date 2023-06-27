The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon teaser, cast, and everything we know so far

Post-apocalyptic France has a new king, and his name is Daryl Dixon. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will showcase the adventures of Norman Reedus's rugged character in a foreign land. Most details about the show have been kept under wraps, but a teaser gives us an idea of what to expect. Its release date hasn't been announced yet, but it is expected to premiere in the fall of this year.

Apart from Norman Reedus, the show will also star Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Adam Nagaitis as Quinn, Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Laika Blanc Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Codron, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent, and Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on AMC- What do we know so far?

While there were several speculations about the upcoming show's name, in January 2023, it was announced that it would be titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. AMC's marketing for it has been nothing short of spectacular. They are releasing short clips of the show after the release of The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Two clips have been released so far, and both gave the audience a glimpse of the unrest that was going to take place. Here is the recent teaser for the show.

The description of the clip reads,

"Stranger in a strange land! Daryl (Norman Reedus) finds himself stranded in France, will he be able to find his way back home?"

The above video shows Daryl Dixon getting stranded in a new territory. He is seen narrating his experiences into an audio recorder. He says that he was looking for somebody and proceeds to explore where he has landed.

He is heard saying,

"My name is Daryl Dixon. I come from a place called the Commonwealth. I went out looking for something. All I found is trouble."

This new territory is the country of France, and the stunning visuals in the teaser look promising. While it was first reported that Melissa McBride would reprise her role as Carol Peletier, she left the show in April 2022 as she was unable to move to Europe for filming. However, it was soon revealed that the actress would indeed be a part of the show.

In an interview with EW, Norman Reedus spoke candidly about his character and his new surroundings on the show.

"His journey was a long one. Longer and even harder and weirder than you would think. He was so close to getting what he wanted and to where he wanted to be. And, of course, in Walking Dead rules, he had it ripped away. To Daryl, you might as well have dropped him on the moon. This world now, it's bigger, it's deeper, and just as heavy, if not heavier," he said.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon synopsis

The official synopsis of the show, according to AMC, reads,

"In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Norman Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why."

It further states,

"The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan."

Executive producers of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon are Scott M. Gimple, David Zabel, Norman Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in the fall 2023, and will air six episodes.

