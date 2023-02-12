The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon cast list explored

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is the brand new sixth series installment in the fan-favorite The Walking Dead franchise. Scott M. Gimple and Angela Kang have served as creators of the upcoming spin-off series, which will arrive exclusively on the AMC Network in 2023.

The exact release date is yet to be disclosed by the network. However, it has been revealed that the series will have a total of six episodes. In the new series, Daryl will be seen washing ashore in France and struggling to remember how he arrived there.

The series will also follow his adventurous journey all around a broken but tough France in the hopes of finding a way out to return home. However, throughout his journey, he will be seen making new connections.

Norman Reedus, Clémence Poésy, and others to star in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

Beloved actor Norman Reedus is all set to reprise his popular lead role as Daryl Dixon in the upcoming spin-off series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Apart from his role in The Walking Dead, the actor is also best known for playing the role of Harold in Six Ways to Sunday, Brautigan in Let the Devil Wear Black, Lucien Carr in Beat, Vincent Harris in A Crime, Detective Norman Reilly in American Gangster and Stanley in Pawn Shop Chronicles.

Norman Reedus has also been a part of several other notable movies and TV series, including Vacation, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Hawaii Five-0, American Dad!, Voltron: Legendary Defender, Ride with Norman Reedus, and more.

Clémence Poésy as Isabelle

Renowned actress Clémence Poésy will be seen playing the pivotal role of Isabelle in the upcoming AMC series.

The actress is best known for her portrayal of the character Fleur Delacour in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

Apart from that, Clémence Poésy has also been a significant part of several other well-known movies and TV series, including 127 Hours, In Bruges, The Silence of Joan, Mr. Morgan's Last Love, The Ones Below, Two Is a Family, Tenet, Gossip Girl, Genius: Picasso and several others.

Anne Charrier as Genet

Well-known French actress Anne Charrier is all set to portray the character Genet in the brand new spin-off series.

The actress is best known for playing the role of Delphine Pagès in Âge sensible, Paula in Paid, Estelle Duval in Joséphine, ange gardien, and Véra in Maison Close.

Anne Charrier has also been a part of several other movies and TV series, including Duval et Moretti, Les corbeaux, Scalp, R.I.S, police scientifique, Mes héros, Chefs, Marseille and more.

Adam Nagaitis as Quinn

A still of Adam Nagaitis (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes)

Critically acclaimed British actor Adam Nagaitis will be seen playing the significant role of Quinn in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

The actor is best known for portraying the character Cornelius Hickey in The Terror, Vasily Ignatenko in Chernobyl, Karel Čurda in The Man with the Iron Heart and Todd Jr. in You, Me and the Apocalypse.

Adam Nagaitis has also been a part of several noteworthy movies and TV series, including Happy Valley, Houdini & Doyle, Red Rose, Banished, Gunpowder Milkshake, The Last Duel, and a few others.

Other significant cast members for the spin-off AMC series include Eriq Ebanouey as Fallou, Romain Levi as Codron, Laika Blanc Francard as Sylvie, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent.

Don't forget to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which will premiere on AMC in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes