How many people watched the season premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City on AMC+? 

The Walking Dead: Dead City has released only two episodes on AMC+ but has already climbed to legendary status. This show is the spinoff of the iconic AMC apocalyptic drama The Walking Dead.

It is the overall fifth spinoff of the franchise and will consist of just six episodes. The finale will air on June 18, 2023.

The pilot of the show on AMC+ received astronomical viewership numbers. It was the highest premiere of any season of TV on the streamer since its launch in 2020. It was viewed by 2 million users over three days.

The Walking Dead: Dead City stars Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong, Željko Ivanek as "The Croat," Mahina Napoleon as Ginny, and several others.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Episode 1 on AMC+ was a huge success

The premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City was viewed by 2 million viewers on AMC+. Out of them, 768,000 were aged between the 25 to 54 range and 573,000 between the 18 to 49 range. This data was provided by Live+3.

When the pilot was broadcasted on the AMC cable channel, it was viewed by 972,000 people in total. 404,000 of them were aged between 25 to 54 years and 300,000 of them were aged between 18 to 49 years.

The show has already become the most-viewed cable drama of 2023. This achievement is pretty huge because cable TV has significantly declined due to the popularity of streaming.

Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks expressed his joy by saying:

"Survive here, survive anywhere. What an incredible start for this series — the #1 season premiere in the history of AMC+ — and for the next chapter in ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe, with three new shows focused on iconic characters in intriguing and novel locations.

"Thanks to the best fans in television for joining Maggie and Negan for the beginning of this thrilling ride through the streets of Manhattan, to stars and executive producers Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and to Scott M. Gimple, Eli Jorné, Brian Bockrath and everyone who brought ‘Dead City’ very much to life. There’s so much more to come over the course of this season. Here we go!"

The main focus of this show's story is on The Walking Dead characters, Maggie Greene and Negan. Maggie can never forgive Negan for killing her husband Glenn but has no option but to get help from him.

Maggie's son has been abducted by a sinister new villain called "The Croat." She has to work with Negan to bring him back but it is to be seen if their plan would be a success, or if they fall victim to a Walker-infested Manhattan.

The Walking Dead: Dead City synopsis

The official synopsis of The Walking Dead: Dead City reads:

"New walkers, new villains, New York! Maggie forms a lethal alliance with Negan to rescue her kidnapped son. Together they will try to navigate the mean streets of NYC. If they can survive #DeadCity, they can survive anywhere."

The show was created by Eli Jorné. Executive producers of the show include Scott M. Gimple, Eli Jorné, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Brian Bockrath. The runtime of every episode is 37 to 44 minutes.

