The Walking Dead: Dead City cast introduces us to the universe's newest villain, The Croat (Exclusive)

The Walking Dead: Dead City tells the story of Maggie and Negan, two unlikely allies who despise one another, united for a common cause in walker-ridden Manhattan.

Negan, himself the erstwhile villain of the franchise, finds himself at the mercy of The Croat, one of his former allies. A very twisted and sadistic man!

Played by veteran actor Željko Ivanek, The Croat is such a formidable foe that even Negan is left aghast at some of the depths he would stoop to.

SK POP had the opportunity to speak to the man himself and other members of the cast about the craziest villain the zombie-infested franchise has witnessed thus far. Even in post-apocalyptic Manhattan, where the dead roam the streets and fall from the sky, the most-twisted man just may be The Croat!

The Walking Dead: Dead City cast highlighted The Croat's "lack of inhibition"

Ivanek plays the psychopath with a glee and reckless abandon that is terrifying to watch. He broke down what makes The Croat so deadly:

"I think the first thing that comes to mind is the lack of inhibition. Everyone is in this universe is always pursuing the same thing. Everyone is in pursuit of safety and protection. And they go about it in very, very different ways."

The Walking Dead: Dead City star continued:

"So it becomes about like, how far are you willing to go in pursuit of that? And how much you are willing to divide up the world into us and them. And in the Croat's world even the 'us' are expendable for the larger goal and that's a scary point of view on the world."

Even though the primary cast of The Walking Dead: Dead City consists of Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Gaius Charles as Armstrong is an interesting supporting character. A man of the law in pursuit of Negan, he too comes across the despicable ways of The Croat.

"One of the things that I find that makes him so dangerous, so threatening is that he can like see through people's facade. He can see through people's vulnerabilities. He can hone in on their vulnerabilities like he eventually does with my character," Charles said.

The Walking Dead: Dead City star continued:

"He keys in on something that probably nobody else would have thought and uses that against me in a way that we've see. So, I think somebody who has that kind of like, high level psychological manipulation is very dangerous."

Mahina Anne Marie Napoleon, who plays Ginny, added:

"My character doesn't interact with the Croat that much, but from my point of view, I think that what makes The Croat a big, big part in the story is like how he has a really, really big history with Negan and how that can play a part in all of our all of our stories with him."

The clock is ticking as the universe enters its next phase. The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres Sunday, June 18, at 9 pm ET on AMC.

