The Walking Dead: Dead City - Cast list and characters explored

The much-awaited post-apocalyptic horror drama series The Walking Dead: Dead City is scheduled to premiere on June 18, 2023, on AMC. Per Rotten Tomatoes, the show will have a total of six episodes.

The show is the fourth spinoff in the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead franchise and will continue some major storylines of the original AMC show. It will see fan-favorite characters Maggie and Negan team up as they embark on new adventures.

The official synopsis of The Walking Dead: Dead City, as per IMDb, reads:

"Maggie and Negan travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world."

The Walking Dead: Dead City is based on The Walking Dead novels by Robert Kirkman and is directed by notable director Eli Jorne.

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, and others to star in the post-apocalyptic horror drama

1) Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan

Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be reprising his wildly popular character of Negan for the upcoming AMC series. The character was first seen in The Walking Dead and was introduced to the viewers as the terrifying leader of the Saviors. Morgan's character, even though the antagonist, became a fan favorite of the audiences which led him to be added to the main cast.

Negan's reformation and his beautifully crafted dynamics with past enemies in the show have often been deemed as one of the best character developments in television history. However, what makes The Walking Dead: Dead City even more interesting is that the character will team up with his bitter enemy Maggie.

Out of all the original The Walking Dead characters, Maggie is the only one who never really accepted and forgave Negan for he had killed Glenn, Maggie's husband. It'll be interesting to see how the show explores the dynamic between these two characters.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has previously starred in numerous television shows and films including Supernatural, The Unholy, Fall, The Good Wife, and Grey's Anatomy.

2) Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene

Actress Lauren Cohan will be reprising her role of Maggie Greene in The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Fans of the show are very well acquainted with Maggie's character. Known for wearing her heart on her sleeve and standing up for what is right, Maggie is perhaps one of the strongest characters in the series franchise.

However, it is not be ignored that while Maggie, the former leader of Hilltop, is known to be pretty rational and calm when taking important decisions, she becomes absolutely terrifying when it comes to her family.

And the upcoming series teases just that. The series' trailer shows that Maggie's son Hershal has been kidnapped, and revenge is all that Maggie desires now. Encountering her enemy Negan along the way, a lonely Maggie is bound to team up with him, but will Maggie be able to trust her longtime nemesis or will she find herself trapped in yet another devious scheme of Negan's?

Lauren Cohan is no stranger to starring in acclaimed projects, having previously appeared in shows including Supernatural, Modern Family, The Vampire Diaries, and The Mindy Project, among many others. The British American actress has also appeared in a host of films including Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Casanova, Mile 22, Catwoman: Hunted, and Death Race 2.

3) Zeljko Ivanek as "The Croat"

Slovenian- American actor Zeljko Ivanek will be playing the role of "The Croat". The character will be the main antagonist of the series, as revealed in the trailer. Described as a psycho by many characters in the show's trailer, "The Croat" is the one who raided Maggie and took Hersel.

Ivanek's character however is revealed to be a leader of a huge group in Manhattan, who is described as scary and ruthless. The character has already managed to capture the attention of many and is also being compared to the much-hated character of The Governor from The Walking Dead.

Zeljko Ivanek has previously starred in numerous films and television shows including Donnie Brasco, Black Hawk Down, The Bourne Legacy, X-Men: Apocalypse, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Suits, and White Collar, among many others.

4) Gaius Charles as Perle Armstrong

Gaius Charles will be playing the role of Perle Armstrong in The Walking Dead: Dead City. While not many details are known about his character at this point, IMDb has described his character to be "a devoted family man". It is difficult to say whether the character will be teaming up with Maggie or with "The Croat".

Charles has previously starred in Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, Queens, The Wonder Years, and Batman: Bad Blood.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, The Walking Dead: Dead City is also host to several other actors essaying pivotal roles including:

Jonathan Higginbotham as Tommaso

Mahina Napoleon as Ginny

Trey Santiago-Hudson as Jano

Charlie Solis as "The Bartender"

Michael Anthony as Luther

