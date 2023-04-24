Venus and Serena Williams' childhood coach, Rick Macci, feels that the legendary duo's father and coach Richard was even more stubborn than what was portrayed in the movie King Richard. Macci, who worked extensively with Richard Williams in the early days of Serena and Venus Williams' careers, also expressed his admiration for Richard.

King Richard is the story of the Williams family, how Venus and Serena Williams' careers developed, and most importantly the role played by their father in their careers. Richard Williams' character was played by Will Smith, who won an Oscar for his portrayal.

Macci, who was also shown in the movie, recently threw more light on Williams Sr's personality, saying that he admired him more because he was even more stubborn than people know of, further lauding his willpower.

"Just finished a radio interview and was asked was Richard Williams really that stubborn as portrayed in the movie @kingrichard. The was no he was not. He was a lot more stubborn than the movie portayed and that is why I love this guy and father.RICHARD WILLPOWER!" Rick Macci wrote on Twitter.

After their successful collaboration on King Richard, the Williams sisters are reportedly teaming up on a new movie. As per reports, Venus and Serena Williams have collaborated with Alexandra Milchan, who produced the Oscar-nominated movie Tar, for a movie roughly titled En Garde. The feature film will be based on Jewell Parker Rhodes’ bestselling book Black Brother, Black Brother, and will tell the story of two biracial brothers.

Serena Williams launches her own multimedia production house

Serena Williams is involved in multiple business ventures.

Furthering her involvement in the entertainment industry, Serena Williams recently launched her own production house, 926 Productions, with the appointment of Caroline Currier as the company's president. The company is reportedly close to signing a TV deal with Amazon Studios. Williams herself shed light on the development, saying that the main aim of 926 Productions is to "elevate female and diverse voices."

"With the launch of 926 Productions, we aim to elevate female and diverse voices through content that speaks to everyone. I’m so excited to begin this next chapter of my career alongside Caroline, a woman who understands the art of storytelling and is passionate about evolving the entertainment industry in new directions," Williams said on the same.

The former world No. 1 has also been actively involved with Serena Ventures, her venture capital firm, since retiring from pro tennis.

