Steven Soderbergh’s Full Circle on HBO Max: Release date, plot, and more

Max has finally revealed the premiere date for Steven Soderbergh's Full Circle, a limited series starring Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz, Jharrell Jerome, and Timothy Olyphant. Associated with crime thrillers and known for his avant-garde approach, Soderbergh's latest television project is a much-anticipated one, coming out after five years of his last HBO project, Mosaic.

Full Circle, slated for release on July 13, 2023, is a thriller mini-series that follows an investigation into a kidnapping case that uncovers a box of long-held secrets. Written by Ed Solomon, with Casey Silver as the executive producer, the upcoming Soderbergh series promises a lot of depth, drama, and excitement.

What do we know about Full Circle? Details explored

Release date and how to watch

Full Circle is a six-episode mini-series that will debut with its first two episodes on Thursday, July 13, 2023, on Max. The premiere will be followed by the release of two episodes weekly and will air its finale on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Since it is a Max Original, the series will only be available for streaming on Warner Bros Discovery's newly rebranded streaming service.

However, before making its debut on the streaming platform, the show will get a global premiere at the 21st Tribeca Festival, on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The screening will be followed by a discussion on the series with Soderbergh.

About the series: Plot and trailer

Full Circle is a crime thriller series that centers on an attempted kidnapping investigation, where a New York lawyer’s son is threatened. As the investigation unfolds, viewers will see a USPIS agent and her supervisor getting involved, along with the lawyer’s family, bringing to the surface some long-buried secrets of all the characters involved in the mystery drama.

The official synopsis for the series is as follows:

"An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City."

The Max mini-series is expected to be in keeping with Soderbergh’s signature narrative style of multidimensional, non-linear storylines, plot twists, and a third-person point of view. The trailer of the upcoming Max series offers a glimpse into the complex interweaving of these elements.

Cast of Full Circle

Soderbergh has brought to his viewers a star-studded cast for the mini-series. The diverse and talented cast list includes Zazie Beetz, from Atlanta, and Emmy winner Claire Danes, from Homeland, in the lead roles. The former has been cast as Harmony, a US Postal Investigation Service agent, and Danes stars as Sam, a Manhattan corporate lawyer and mother of the missing boy.

The series also stars Timothy Olyphant from Justified as Derek, Sam’s husband, Jim Gaffigan from Peter Pan & Wendy as Manny Broward, a USPIS agent, and Harmony’s supervisor, Ethan Stoddard as Jared, and Lucian Zanes as Nicky. They will be joined by Dennis Quaid, Jharrel Jerome, Phaldut Sharma, Gerald Jones, Sheyi Cole, CCH Pounder, William Sadler, Happy Anderson, and Suzanne Savoy.

All six episodes of the series have been directed by Steven Soderbergh, the Academy Award-winning director, producer, screenwriter, cinematographer, and editor, who is critically acclaimed for films like Traffic, Erin Brockovich, and Out of Sight.

Don't forget to catch Full Circle coming soon to Max.

