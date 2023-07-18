"Neither one of us saw it coming, and it was really special"- Timothy Olyphant on working with his daughter in Justified: City Primeval

With many memorable roles under his belt, Timothy Olyphant is already one of the most well-known figures in Hollywood, but he is set to return in the shoes of his iconic Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, who appeared in Justified for six seasons.

After the show wrapped up in 2015, most people thought that was the last of Ryan Givens. But Timothy Olyphant is all set to return for Justified: City Primeval, which is set to premiere on July 18, 2023.

Apart from returning to the iconic franchise, this show offered Timothy Olyphant something very precious and interesting. He could appear alongside his daughter, Vivian Olyphant, an experience that is both memorable and special for the veteran actor. He opened up about this in an exclusive interview with Looper. He said:

"Apparently, when you play her onscreen dad, your real life dad job doesn't stop. I was hoping to get a break from that, but apparently that job is 24/7. It was such a wonderful experience to share with her. Neither one of us saw it coming, and it was really special"

Timothy Olyphant went on to speak to Looper about how he felt as a proud dad on seeing Vivian in the show.

"She had a great feel for it. She worked really hard"- Timothy Olyphant shares his proud dad moment in Justified: City Primeval interview

Timothy Olyphant was visibly proud of his daughter's achievements in the television industry after shooting for Justified: City Primeval with her. The 20-year-old played Timothy's daughter in the show as well, but Timothy confessed to Looper that the experience was not all that different, after all.

He also opened up about how he feels about his daughter's career path and acting skills. He told Looper:

"Look, she'd always wanted to do it when growing up. We, quite honestly, didn't let her do it until now. I hope she does, because she's really good at it. She had a great feel for it. She worked really hard. She's in New York, studying acting now..."

He also elaborated on how he felt about her performance and whether he was a proud father. Timothy Olyphant added:

"To be honest with you, I always have been. It was good to see. I'm happy for her. At the end of the day, you want your kids to be happy, and part of that is finding a job, a career, or path that you know they're doing something they really enjoy, because everything is really difficult."

This marks the debut of Vivian Olyphant, who is still a student of acting. She also spoke to Wrap and elaborated on her experience of working with her father. She said:

"It was great. I learned a lot from him and I’m glad that this was my first project being on the set with him. It felt really comfortable. And he gave me really great notes. Sometimes it was a little annoying [laughs]. I really did love his notes."

Justified: City Primeval is set to debut on July 18, 2023, with two episodes. The series will consist of eight episodes in total, with the finale scheduled for August 29, 2023.